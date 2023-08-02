Farewell to CoCo Lee: Fans and Loved Ones Mourn the Loss of the Beloved Singer

Singer CoCo Lee’s Funeral Draws Emotional Farewell from Fans and Loved Ones

Hong Kong – Singer CoCo Lee, known by her stage name CoCo, tragically succumbed to depression and passed away recently. Yesterday, a touching funeral ceremony was held to bid farewell to the beloved artist. The night before, CoCo’s coffin was set up at a funeral home in Hong Kong, where over a hundred grieving fans decorated the surroundings with purple flowers to pay their respects.

The funeral commenced with a multitude of media outlets gathering outside the funeral home as early as 8 a.m. Two of CoCo’s sisters, Li Qiulin and Li Silin, arrived at the scene at 9 a.m. and were welcomed by the presence of over 100 fans. The entire area was filled with mourners, and the police were present to maintain order. Fans were allowed to enter the mourning hall to pay their final respects to the singer.

At 10:30 a.m., the burial ceremony took place. Eight significant figures in CoCo’s life, including her brother-in-law He Jinlin, music mentor Yaoqian, and her best friend Peng Wenhui, assisted in carrying CoCo’s spirit during the ceremony. As Coco Lee’s “Moonlight Lover” played in the background, tears were shed, and together they solemnly accompanied the coffin out of the venue.

After the burial, fans and loved ones gradually departed, leaving behind their grief-stricken memories of CoCo. Many fans were overcome with emotion, shedding tears as they bid their final farewells. Zengbitt, who had been present the day before, returned to the funeral home to pay his respects. Li Qiulin and Li Silin held posthumous photos of CoCo, posing for the media alongside the eight individuals who had supported her throughout her life. Hugs were shared, but tears were unavoidable as the sisters couldn’t help but cry.

CoCo’s body was then transferred to Chai Wan Cape Collinson Crematorium for cremation. The departure of the hearse at 10:54 a.m., adorned with purple flowers and carrying photos of the late singer, brought forth an outpouring of farewells from the gathered fans. Sobbing could be heard as fans bid their final goodbyes.

There were rumors that CoCo’s foreign husband, Bruce, would be in attendance, but he ultimately did not show up for the funeral. However, he did make an appearance at the crematorium to bid his last farewell to his beloved wife.

Following the ceremony, all relatives and friends convened at a restaurant in Central to attend a decontamination wine banquet. Around 3 p.m., Li Silin and Li Qiulin departed, surrounded by more than 10 security guards. Li Silin, in response to media inquiries, only managed to say “Sorry” and “Be careful” before entering a seven-seater car and leaving.

The passing of CoCo Lee has left a void in the hearts of her adoring fans and devastated the music industry. Her talent, kindness and infectious spirit will be sorely missed. CoCo will forever remain an icon in the hearts of her fans and loved ones.

