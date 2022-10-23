Listen to the audio version of the article

Neapolitan, born in ’62, trained as a jurist and a career entirely in journalism, envoy of economics and international politics and then director, since 2018 at the helm of Tg2 Rai, Gennaro Sangiuliano, new minister of culture in the Meloni government, has always been openly deployed and engaged on the right.

Journalist on the right

«The tradition of Italian journalism is political. And a clear and exhibited bias is certainly more honest than a devious third party “, he explained a few years ago in an interview with the Foglio, while at the same time claiming the political balance always maintained by his news:” Just look at the data from the Pavia Observatory . And this is because I pay attention to the minutes, I am obsessively careful that there are all the voices ». In April 2022, his participation with a speech on conservatism at the programmatic conference of the Brothers of Italy in Milan became a coincidence.

Legal and economic training

Despite his legal training, he cultivated a real passion for contemporary history, publishing a series of essays alongside his journalistic activity. In fact, he graduated in Law at the Federico II University of Naples, and then obtained a PhD in Law and Economics at the same university and a master’s degree in European Private Law at La Sapienza in Rome.

From Putin to Xi Jinping, the wise men

Lecturer at Lumsa, Sapienza and Luiss, the head of the department in via del Collegio Romano also signs a series of essays including “Giuseppe Prezzolini: the conservative anarchist” (2008), “Putin. Life of a Tsar ”(published in 2015, one year after the Russian annexation of Crimea),“ Hillary. Life in an American dynasty ”(2016),“ Trump. Life of a president against all “(2017). In 2019, he also publishes “The new Mao – Xi Jinping and the rise to power in today’s China“, dedicated to the president of the People’s Republic of China. Thanks to this essay, on 5 September 2020 he won the International Grand Prix “Casino di Sanremo 1905”.

The journalistic career

The journalistic activity takes shape in the early nineties when he starts working for the Independent. From 1996 to 2001, Sangiuliano was director of the Rome newspaper and then deputy director of Libero. He joined Rai in 2003 as a correspondent for the regional newspaper and head of service, in 2004 he was transferred to Rome to the National Agency of the TGR where he became first deputy editor-in-chief (2005) and later editor-in-chief (2007). In 2009 he moved to Tg1 where he became deputy director. His work, halfway between journalism and non-fiction, earned him the recognition of “writer journalist” at the Ischia International Journalism Award.