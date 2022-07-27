He killed his wife, following a violent argument most likely stemming from an ongoing separation. According to the first reports, her man, Sebastiano Cannella, 58, would have strangled her with his hands at the height of the dispute.

Then he left the house, wandered around the neighborhoods of Valpolcevera, inland of Genoa, and finally with his mobile phone he decided to call the carabinieri. And he said, “I killed my wife, come and get me.” He killed Marzia Bettino, he the same age as him, the woman with whom he had two sons. As soon as he was stopped by the military, he added: “I couldn’t take it anymore”.

At first the soldiers of the Arma held him on the phone, fearing that the man could make some other violent gesture even against himself. Also, they talked to him for a long time to get directions from where he was calling. When the place was located, he was joined by some patrols who blocked him.

From the first news leaking from investigative circles, the man, an excavator driver not yet retired, did not accept the separation. According to the neighbors, there have been friction between the two for some time, mainly due to the properties of the two. Apparently Marzia Bettino would have inherited one of the buildings in which she lived from her parents, but then her house would have been built and renovated by her husband.

In addition to the carabinieri of the Radiomobile Nucleus and the Investigative Nucleus, the “118” rescuers were also brought to the scene, while the magistrate on duty Federico Panichi is interrogating the man in the barracks.