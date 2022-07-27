What is the precise amount of cherries to eat? Could exceeding a certain threshold be compromising for our health? Let’s see what doctors and nutrition experts tell us about it. Because it is true that when we start eating cherries and let ourselves be enveloped by their sweet and delicate taste it becomes difficult to resist and we end up consuming them in quite large quantities.

Cherries have been considered a healthy fruit rich in nutrients such as vitamin C, beta-carotene and anthocyanins for centuries. These red fruits have been associated with a reduced risk of cancer and other chronic diseases. Consumption of red cherries is believed to reduce the risk of heart disease and age-related macular degeneration.

The study also suggests that consuming cherries can help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of hypertension. But what is the precise amount of cherries you can eat? According to experts, it should not exceed 40 grams per day, which corresponds to about twenty ripe cherries.

Benefits for the skin and eyes

Cherries are rich in antioxidants, including anthocyanins, quercetin, kaempferol, and anthocyanins. These compounds neutralize free radicals, unstable molecules that can damage cells in the body and lead to conditions like cancer, heart disease, and degenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.

While anthocyanins are responsible for the intense, pigmented color of cherries, quercetin, kaempferol, and anthocyanins have been associated with health benefits. Regular intake of cherries has been shown to reduce skin damage caused by UV rays as well as wrinkles and premature skin aging.

Cherries are known for their eye health benefits. Many studies have shown that regular consumption of cherries reduces the risk of developing age-related macular degeneration. It is a leading cause of blindness among the elderly. It also helps reduce the risk of glaucoma, a group of diseases that damage the optic nerve and lead to vision loss.

Anthocyanins and other bioactive compounds have been shown to reduce the severity of inflammatory diseases such as arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and psoriasis as well as the risk of type 2 diabetes. They reduce oxidative stress and insulin resistance in the body .

What is the precise amount of cherries to eat?

While it is not possible to provide a specific number of cherries to consume each day, it is clear that this fruit is incredibly beneficial. To get the most out of cherries, they should be consumed fresh or in their most natural state. Cherries can be enjoyed in several ways:

fresh so as to be able to absorb all the organoleptic properties;

cooked in the form of jam or inserted in desserts;

dried to preserve their durability.

Although there is no single line of thought, the recommended quantity should never exceed 40 grams of product which is equivalent to about twenty fresh cherries per day. Cooked or dried, however, only half.