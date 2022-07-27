Grenade on the pitch with the classic 3-5-2. Fence in the door, Pirola, Motorbike e Fazio in defense, on the flanks In the evening e Bradaric with in the center Bohinen, Cavion e Lassana Coulibaly; in attack the two newcomers, Valencia and Botheim. Salernitan in the lead later with the Norwegian ex Bodo Glimt, who after eleven minutes broke the deadlock with a personal action in the penalty area. The equal of the Turks arrives at the end of the first half with the goal of Seferovic. Many changes but few jolts on both sides in the second half, the only dangerous opportunity is for the Salerno con Boltambut the conclusion ends very high from a good position.