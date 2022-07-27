Home Sports Salernitana-Galatasaray 1-1: Botheim opens and Seferovic answers: equal for Nicola
Sports

Salernitana-Galatasaray 1-1: Botheim opens and Seferovic answers: equal for Nicola

by admin
Salernitana-Galatasaray 1-1: Botheim opens and Seferovic answers: equal for Nicola

Salernitana’s fourth friendly pre-season ends with a draw

Fourth and last friendly for Salernitana in the Austrian training camp in Jenbach. To the Tivoli-Neu Stadium of Innsbruck the team of David Nicola wins a good draw against Galatasaray.

Grenade on the pitch with the classic 3-5-2. Fence in the door, Pirola, Motorbike e Fazio in defense, on the flanks In the evening e Bradaric with in the center Bohinen, Cavion e Lassana Coulibaly; in attack the two newcomers, Valencia and Botheim. Salernitan in the lead later with the Norwegian ex Bodo Glimt, who after eleven minutes broke the deadlock with a personal action in the penalty area. The equal of the Turks arrives at the end of the first half with the goal of Seferovic. Many changes but few jolts on both sides in the second half, the only dangerous opportunity is for the Salerno con Boltambut the conclusion ends very high from a good position.

The Salernitana will face on July 30th Adana Demirspor e Reggina all’Arechiin the last pre-season friendlies in view of the debut on 7 August in Italian Cup against the Parma.

July 27, 2022 (change July 27, 2022 | 21:36)

© breaking latest news

See also  CBA Comprehensive: Beijing loses to Guangsha, Liaoning beats Tianjin

You may also like

Fifth of Milan against Wolfsberger. Adli in great...

Juve, Pogba risks returning in 2023: World Cup...

Dellatorre, who at the age of 14 is...

Napoli-Adana Demirspor 2-2, Lozano saves the Azzurri –...

Bonvecchio to Broni “Happy to be back”

Serie A market: Juve, puzzle in midfield. United...

Wolfsberger-Milan 0-5: goals from Leao, Rebic, Messias, Adli...

Peroni has no doubts: “This Vigevano has everything...

Zelensky and his wife in Vogue: the storm...

Sagan, yes to the electric mtb World Championship

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy