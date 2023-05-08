Eintracht athletics coach insults Baumgartner – sport.ORF.at

Eintracht Frankfurt’s athletics coach Martin Spohrer made a verbal blunder on the Internet against Hoffenheim player Christoph Baumgartner, but then apologized for it. “I would like to expressly apologize for my tweet after the penalty situation in yesterday’s game in Hoffenheim! Something like this shouldn’t happen to me under any circumstances and was unprofessional!” Spohrer wrote late Sunday evening.

After the ÖFB team player got a penalty in TSG’s 3-1 win over Frankfurt, Spohrer insulted Baumgartner on Saturday via Twitter. He later deleted the tweet. “It happened when I was excited about what I thought was a provoked penalty, which does not justify the tweet or the choice of words, for which I once again very clearly apologize, especially to Christoph Baumgartner!” Spohrer wrote. Whether the club sanctioned the athletic trainer remained open.

Spohrer was not the only Eintracht participant who lost his nerve in the tenth league game without a win in a row. Head coach Oliver Glasner gave an angry speech at the press conference, for which he later apologized to a journalist. Frankfurt threatens to gamble away all goals for the season in the German Bundesliga, but has a chance of winning the DFB Cup against RB Leipzig on June 3rd in Berlin.