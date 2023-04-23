Geological panels in the vineyards of Monferrato Casalese – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CASALE MONFERRATO, 23 APR – The scientific project promoted by the Consortium for the protection of wines and created by the geologist and sedimentologist Alfredo Frixa, with the contribution of the CR Alessandria Foundation, deals with the geological characterization of the Casalese Monferrato vineyards. It is the continuity of the previous mapping, edited by the cartographer and popularizer Alessandro Masnaghetti. Surveyed 33 municipal territories belonging to protected denominations. Having taken the soil samples of the various vineyards that persist in these municipalities, Frixa proceeded with the analysis and transcription by geological formation, age, sea depth, basin, position, lithology, past marine environments and sand granulometry, with the addition of images under the microscope.



Among the prevalent geological units, the Cardona, Antognola and Sant’Agata Fossili Formations are documented; the Cantoni Stone; the Arenites of Tonengo. Everything is ready to go to press and produce the first 25 maxi information-document panels, to be displayed in the points of greatest visibility and passage through the vineyards and at the doors of the cellars.



A QrCode refers to the various company sites, with information also in English. By the end of the year, the project will cover another 25 and so on, until the eighty members of the Consortium are satisfied. (HANDLE).

