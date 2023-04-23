Konica Minolta’s new products at Print China 2023_TOM News

(April 23, Shanghai) April 11-April 15,The Fifth China (Guangdong) International Printing Technology Exhibition(hereinafter referred to as “Print China 2023″) was held grandly. The world‘s leading digital integration value-added service provider – Konica Minolta Office Systems (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Konica Minolta”), with the theme of “Entrepreneurial Vision”, brings its various digital printing products and full-process digital printing solutions, and released a new generation of digital label printing system AccurioLabel 400.





Konica Minolta shines at Print China 2023

This year is the 150th anniversary of the founding of Konica Minolta Group, and it is of great significance for Konica Minolta to participate in Print China based on this node. Taking this as an opportunity, Konica Minolta fully demonstrated its continuous improvement of digital printing technology under the concept of “creating new value”, as well as its brand determination to shine in the industry and in the “vision” world with innovative “Ke” technology.





Konica Minolta booth

Heavy new product release to explore new business opportunities in digital printing

On the first day of the exhibition, Konica Minolta released a new generation of digital label printing system AccurioLabel 400 (hereinafter referred to as “AccurioLabel 400”).

At the release ceremony of the new machine, Ritaka Uemura, Senior Vice President and Director of the Business and Industrial Printing Division of Konica Minolta Corporation, Yuji Nakata, Chairman and General Manager of Konica Minolta, and General Manager of the Printing Solution Management Department Koji Suzuki, Chairman of the International Organization for Standardization/Printing Technology Committee (ISO/TC130) and President of the China Academy of Printing Science and Technology Zhao Pengfei, Secretary-General of the China Packaging Federation Packaging Printing and Labeling Professional Committee and Professor of Beijing Institute of Graphic Communication Cao Guorong and other guests attended the meeting. Witness the stunning debut of AccurioLabel 400.





Konica Minolta executives and guests attended the launch ceremony of AccurioLabel 400

AccurioLabel 400 is another masterpiece of Konica Minolta in the field of digital label printing. It has higher printing speed and new 5th color white toner, which can achieve longer continuous printing length and is equipped with automation tools, which is very suitable It is suitable for medium and high-volume printing companies that need to gain a foothold in the label market and use it in parallel with existing traditional printing machines.





Konica Minolta digital label printing system AccurioLabel 400

At the new product launch ceremony, Mr. Ritaka Uemura said: “AccurioLabel 400 is the fourth generation product since Konica Minolta launched the first digital label printing system in 2016. Up to now, our installed capacity of digital label printing systems has reached With more than 1,200 units, AccurioLabel 400 will surely become the next-generation flagship model of Konica Minolta’s digital label printing system, and I firmly believe that AccurioLabel 400 can become a sharp tool to help Chinese printing companies and users meet the diverse printing needs.”





Ritaka Uemura, Senior Vice President of Konica Minolta Corporation delivered a speech

Mr. Yuji Nakata also had high hopes for the future application of AccurioLabel 400 in the Chinese market. He hoped that AccurioLabel 400 could bring more momentum to the sustainable development of Chinese label printing enterprises.





Chairman Yuji Nakata of Konica Minolta delivered a speech

After the release ceremony of the new machine, Mr. Ritaka Uemura and Mr. Koji Suzuki jointly accepted the exclusive interviews of the well-known industry media “Label Technology” and “Labels and Labels”. Mr. Koji Suzuki said in an interview that Konica Minolta will make more attempts in anti-counterfeiting applications and narrow-width packaging in the future, so as to better empower the majority of Indian enterprise users.





Ritaka Uemura Senior Vice President (fourth from right) and Koji Suzuki (third from left), Head of the Printing Solution Management Department, accept media interviews

Gathering the strength of the work to reproduce the whole process of digital printing services

At this exhibition, Konica Minolta also brought a variety of powerful digital printing products to the show, fully demonstrating its powerful and complete digital printing product line. In addition, Konica Minolta also carried out rich on-site demonstrations for different application scenarios. For example, the Konica Minolta UV inkjet printing machine AccurioJet KM-1e HD can directly realize personalized and diversified printing production on special materials such as laser paper, canvas paper and silk paper; Konica Minolta also passes One-minute on-site demonstration operation of AccurioShine 3600, a partial UV enhancement product under the brand, which beautifully restores the ink charm of thousands of miles of rivers and mountains with laser hot stamping technology; there are also wonderful performances of various color/black and white production digital printing tools under the Accurio brand: through the live demonstration of AccurioPress The operation process of C14000, AccurioPress C7090, and AccurioPress 6136 demonstrates a full-process digital printing solution covering prepress processing, color management, process management, postpress efficiency enhancement and personalized applications.

With stable output, outstanding image quality performance and diverse and personalized printing effects, Konica Minolta’s diversified digital printing products and solutions have attracted guests to stop and learn frequently. Relying on its outstanding strength and professional service capabilities, Konica Minolta has also reached strategic cooperation with a number of companies to jointly open up a new world of “vision”.





The on-site guests frequently stopped to learn about Konica Minolta’s digital printing products and solutions





Konica Minolta reached strategic cooperation with several companies

(First from left: Chairman Yuji Nakata, Konica Minolta)

Exquisite prints present a visual feast

Konica Minolta also deliberately created the “Accelerator Application Exhibition Area” at the exhibition site, vividly demonstrating to the audience the exquisite post-press effects presented by its digital printing equipment: gorgeous and delicate creative packaging, vivid colors of the Forbidden City Printed products such as creative and interesting science and technology special bound books will bring a visual art enjoyment to the audience.





Konica Minolta’s “Enactus Application Exhibition Area”

In addition, Konica Minolta has also set up a special exhibition area of ​​”Ke Gong Gong” in the “Achuang Application Display Area”. Through Konica Minolta’s digital printing products, the ingenious children’s paintings of special children are reproduced in bookmarks and labels. As well as on the bag, the transmission of bright and flexible colors injected a different kind of vitality into the exhibition, and also conveyed Konica Minolta’s public welfare concept of “where there is love, there is power”.





Konica Minolta has set up a special exhibition area for “Ke Gong Gong”

At the Print China 2023 exhibition, Konica Minolta fully demonstrated its innovative achievements and technologies in the field of digital printing. Looking back on its 150-year journey, Konica Minolta has always been committed to creating a more brilliant and shining world with the power of “Ke” technology, and keeping pace with the times to meet the “visualization” demands of users in different industries. In the future, Konica Minolta will continue to innovate and provide more high-quality digital printing products and solutions for the vast number of printing enterprise users, and join hands with various partners to create a shining new “vision” world!



