Tongxiang Municipal Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau “Welcome to the blue” to comprehensively promote the purification and upgrading of catering oil pollution



In order to effectively curb the illegal discharge of cooking fume and pollute the environment, and effectively promote the “quality improvement” of the urban environment, the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau made a heavy blow and continued to implement special promotion actions for catering oil pollution purification to win the “Blue Sky Defense War” .

One is to focus on publicity and form a strong atmosphere. Construct an “online + offline” two-way publicity matrix, inform relevant laws and regulations online through merchants’ WeChat group science popularization of the harmfulness of random emission of cooking fume, and urge merchants to rectify themselves through communication and interaction. Offline, through door-to-door visits by law enforcement members, relevant publicity materials are distributed, and merchants are assisted to clarify the requirements and standards for oil fume control and rectification, to ensure accurate services, to continuously improve merchants’ environmental protection awareness, to consciously abide by the law, and to create an environment where all the people participate and jointly maintain the atmospheric environment. good atmosphere. Up to now, a total of more than 60 promotional materials have been distributed.

The second is to carry out inspections and order rectification in place. Organize law enforcement forces to conduct household inspections of catering business premises in the jurisdiction by area and time period, and check whether the merchants have installed oil fume purifiers, whether the oil fume purifiers are in normal use, and whether they have violated regulations. For catering establishments that do not meet the requirements The “Notice of Correcting Illegal Behaviors within a Time Limit” was issued on the spot, requiring them to rectify within a time limit. At the same time, establish a list of problem ledgers, implement timely information update and dynamic management, and strengthen daily supervision. Up to now, more than 40 law enforcement personnel have been dispatched, more than 30 catering establishments have been inspected, and 2 copies of the “Notice of Correcting Illegal Behaviors within a Time Limit” have been issued.

The third is to grasp supervision and realize long-term management. Adopt a combination of daily random checks and special rectification to establish a normal supervision mechanism for the standard use of oil fume purification equipment in catering business establishments. Through “focus on” and “review”, check whether the rectification measures are in place and whether the rectification effects are all up to standard. Make the purification work of catering oil fume solid and detailed. At the same time, establish a daily inspection system for catering oil fume emissions, and take two peak dining hours at noon and evening every day to focus on supervising and inspecting the cleaning, maintenance and manual records of catering oil fume purification facilities, so that problems can be stopped and corrected in time.