Geophilosophical Association for Anthropological Studies

The Geophilosophical Association of Anthropological and Cultural Studies (AGEAC) was present at the first Valledupar Book Fair (Felva) which was held between Thursday 8 and Sunday June 11 in the capital of Cesar.

Do not stop reading: “The only thing that violence left behind was a trail of dead”: Alonso Sánchez in the relaunch of ‘Deliver us from good’

This international publishing house, according to Esteban Militiob, “He has a lot of experience in the field of esotericism, occultism and books that talk about metaphysics…”.

The spokesperson for the organization specified that there are works that deal with psychology, self-knowledge and philosophy: “We have a variety to help people with self-knowledge and fill the gap with books, with knowledge, values ​​and virtues. Which encourages reading and studying.”

COLOMBIAN AUTHOR

They have more than 70 high-quality titles, both physically, such as on paper, and graphically. Although its main office is in the city of Bogotá, they also have a point of sale in Barranquilla and the possibility of purchasing through the internet.

There were diverse reactions among Vallenato readers with the titles of the works. /PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.



“The author of the books that we present is Colombian, he was born in Bogotá in 1917. He is practically the founder of contemporary Gnosticism, he talks a lot about anthropology, human development and changing life, real change”, Militiob explained.

Read: Tres Cantos and Aymara: publishers present their books to Vallenato readers

This is Samael Aun Weor, who, according to the description of the journalist Carlos Gustavo Álvarez, was called Víctor Manuel Gómez Rodríguez and from a very young age he began to walk the paths of esotericism.

“In his first book, The Perfect Marriage, he exposes the matter of sexual transmutation and establishes in that institution the conversion of semen into love and wisdom. He died in Mexico in 1977, and he has been one of the most influential Colombians in the world, at least in his subjects.” Álvarez wrote in the Portfolio media.

THE EDITORIAL AT THE VALLEDUPAR BOOK FAIR

Regarding the way in which the vallenatos received this type of literature, Militiob assured that “There was a contrast between people who were very encouraged, they were enthusiastic about buying books, and people who were blocked, we don’t know why.”

The foreign citizen summarized the experience in La Felva as “very interesting”, added that the books are affordable, “from $20,000”. The days with the highest sales were Friday and Sunday. “Many people already know the publishing house and when they saw it at the Fair they were very happy”, he held in dialogue with EL PILÓN.

By Editorial EL PILÓN.