Gera: Theater und Gaming: Welcome to Mytopia

The Great Benefactor called – and they came. The “Mytopes”, inhabitants of Mytopia. Mytopia: this is Gera – in the year 2121.

All Mytopians are called upon to contribute to making Mytopia even better and safer. And that is why today we are celebrating the hour of state security. Oh zero, the voice of Mytopia

The play is based on the novel “We” by Yevgeny Zamyatin. The earth has become uninhabitable. There is only life under a huge glass dome that happens to be above Gera. This is led by the “Great Benefactor”. Anyone who contradicts her will be de-souled. Babies are cared for by parenting androids. Of course there are objections to this. And the audience can help decide: How far should this go?

Have a say with the Mytopia app

You can register with an app. For every good deed – in the spirit of the benefactor – you get points. This makes you a more valuable person. Today’s campaign also scores well.

Almost everyone here has downloaded the Mytopia app, with personal registration and rating. That sounds a lot like total control. Sure, says Max, who like his friends is “Mytop”. He’s been there from the start. He is interested in taking part in the development of the piece. “Of course you draw comparisons, not only to the GDR surveillance state, but also to other currently active surveillance states. But it’s actually quite nice to see that there were always people who said: No, not like that. That’s what’s exciting and powerful Courage.”

Find hidden rebels

Today in the church the Mytopians are supposed to find the rebels’ hiding place. There are little clues everywhere. The collective must find the renegades. It’s theater combined with a guessing game. But at the same time Mytopia shows a depressing future.

But one in which people also rebel against oppression. That’s why St. Mary’s Church is a good place for the play. Sophie Oldental is chief dramaturge at Theater Altenburg Gera and helped develop Mytopia. She presented the idea to the church community and met with open ears; especially on Reformation Day: “Because the piece is very much about social responsibility and how we actually want to live together. And there was a very big overlap in terms of content.”

Spectators decide the fate

More and more clues are solving the puzzle – torn pictures, numbers, photos. And indeed: one of the rebels is found. The viewers also decide what happens next for him and Mytopia via the app. But even without a cell phone during the performances, the audience can choose a side, have a say in the progression of the action and collect points.

Mia is an enthusiastic theater goer. On the app she has moved a little closer to the “Great Benefactor” because of her good behavior. But Mia has a plan: “I’m slowly leaning towards resistance. It’s good to be in the inner circle.” Mytopia is a participatory lesson about courage and democracy. Without an index finger. Everyone lives according to their conscience.

There will be a sequel at the Gera Theater on January 21st. “Darkness under the hilltop”. Get naturalized! There are still a few tickets left.