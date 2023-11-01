Tennis: Alcaraz has to give up early in Paris

Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz, number two in the tennis world rankings, was surprised by qualifier Roman Safiullin at the Masters 1000 event in Paris. The 26-year-old Russian (ATP 45th) defeated the Spanish favorite 6:3 6:4 in the second round on Tuesday.



31.10.2023 23.11

Online since yesterday, 11:11 p.m

Alcaraz returned to the tournament following a bye after he had not played in Basel the previous week due to pain in his left foot and back. In Paris, the favorite lost two service games in both rounds, one more than his opponent, who used the second match point.

Alcaraz, who has not won a tournament since his victory at Wimbledon against Novak Djokovic in July, is now turning his attention to the last major event of the year, the Masters of the top eight players in Turin, which takes place from November 12th to 19th the stage will go.

Safiullin remains on stage in Paris and will meet his compatriot Karen Khachanow in the round of 16, who won against Laslo Djere 6:4 7:5 in round two. “Even if he (Alcaraz, note) is not in the best shape, it is difficult to beat him. “I’m very happy about that,” said the Russian after around 100 minutes of play.

ATP 1000 tournament in Paris

(France, 5,779,335 euros, hard court, hall)

Second round table: Novak Djokovic (SRB/1) Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) -:- -:- Tallon Griekspoor (NED) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 6:2 6:2 Taylor Fritz (USA/9) Daniel Altmaier (GER) -:- -:-

Dominic Thiem (AUT) Holger Rune (DEN/6) Wednesday, not before 7.30 p.m. Jannick Sinner (ITA/4) Mackenzie McDonald (USA) -:- -:- Alex de Minaur (AUS/13) Dusan Lajovic (SRB) -:- -:- Tommy Paul (USA/12) Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) -:- -:- Andrej Rublew (RUS/5) Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6:4 6:3 Casper Ruud (NOR/8) Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) -:- -:- Hubert Hurkacz (POL/11) Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) -:- -:- Alexander Bublik (KAZ) Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7:6 (7/3) 7:6 ( 7/3) Daniil Medvedev (RUS/3) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) -:- -:- Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/7) Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) -:- -:- Alexander Zverev (GER/10) Ugo Humbert (FRA) -:- -:- Karen Khachanow (RUS/16) Laslo Djere (SRB) 6:4 7:5 Roman Safiullin (RUS) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/2) 6:3 6:4 First round table: Novak Djokovic (SRB/1) Bye Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 4:6 7:6 (8/6) 6:4 Tallon Griekspoor (NED) Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6:7 ​​(2/7) 6 :3 6:4 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) Ben Shelton (USA/15) 7:6 (7/4) 5:7 6:3 Taylor Fritz (USA/9) Sebastian Baez (ARG) 6:1 6:4 Daniel Altmaier (GER) Arthur Fils (FRA) 6:2 6:4

Dominic Thiem (AUT) Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 3:6 6:3 7:5 Holger Rune (DEN/6) Bye Jannick Sinner (ITA/4) Bye Mackenzie McDonald (USA) JJ Wolf (USA) 1:6 6:4 6 :2 Dusan Lajovic (SRB) Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) 7:5 6:3 Alex de Minaur (AUS/13) Andy Murray (GBR) 7:6 (7/5) 4:6 7:5 Tommy Paul (USA/ 12) Richard Gasquet (FRA) 0:6 6:2 7:6 (8/6) Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6:4 7:5 Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7 :6 (7/5) 4:6 6:2 Andrej Rublev (RUS/5) Bye Casper Ruud (NOR/8) Bye Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) Gael Monfils (FRA) 4:6 7:6 (7/2) 7:5 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) Jiri Lehecka (CZE) 6:4 6:2 Hubert Hurkacz (POL/11) Sebastian Korda (USA) 6:3 6:7 (6/8) 6:3 Alexander Bublik (KAZ ) Frances Tiafoe (USA/14) 6:3 6:4 Nicolas Jarry (CHI) Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7:5 7:6 (8/6) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 6:2 6: 7 (4/7) 6:3 Daniil Medvedev (RUS/3) bye Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/7) bye Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7:6 (7:3) 6:4 Ugo Humbert (FRA) Marcos Giron (USA) 6:4 6:3 Alexander Zverev (GER/10) Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 4:6 7:5 6:4 Karen Chatschanow (RUS/16) Max Purcell (AUS) 6 :4 6:4 Laslo Djere (SRB) Luca van Assche (FRA) 6:7 ​​(6/8) 6:4 6:4 Roman Safiullin (RUS) Alexandre Muller (FRA) 7:6 (7/4) 6: 3 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/2) bye

Share this: Facebook

X

