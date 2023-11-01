«I only see civilians killed»- Corriere TV

The terrible testimony: «Massacres committed here, entire families wiped out»

(LaPresse) The atrocity of the war through the words of a Doctors Without Borders health worker in Gaza. “We are living a waking nightmare. We lack the most essential goods. More than a million people are displaced, including my family and I. We moved from northern Gaza to what they call the safe zone, but nowhere is safe. Massacres are committed here. There are entire families wiped out”, says the woman in an audio released by the NGO. “The hospitals where people were taking refuge were asked to evacuate”, explains the operator who underlines how the “hospitals themselves are not safe from the bombings who also targeted nearby buildings.” Fear, dismay and total uncertainty: “We don’t know what we’re going to encounter. We don’t know if we will be able to go home. We don’t know what will happen. We only know that we live in terrible conditions and that the world watches but no one does anything to stop the killings”, continues the voice who then concludes: “They say there are justifications for this war, but I only see civilians targeted and killed. I hope we get out of this safe and sound.” (LaPresse)

October 31, 2023 – Updated October 31, 2023, 11:01 pm

