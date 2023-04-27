Germán Alberto Bahamón Jaramillo assumes as the new General Manager of the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia

Germán Alberto Bahamón Jaramillo, from Huila, has been appointed as the new General Manager of the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia, after the president requested to suspend the election after the ministerial shake-up.

Bahamón is an agro-industrial production engineer with specializations in strategic and executive marketing, and has more than 20 years of experience in general management positions and as a third generation coffee farmer. More information in our print edition.