FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The prices of German government bonds fell again on Tuesday. By the afternoon, the trend-setting futures contract Euro-Bund-Future fell by 0.16 percent to 136.03 points. In return, the yield on ten-year Bunds rose to 2.29 percent. Yields also rose in other euro area bond markets.

Since the beginning of the week, waning fears of a new banking crisis have given investors a little more willingness to take risks, which is weighing on the prices of Bunds that are considered safe. “Risk perception continues to decline,” says a market commentary by Dekabank. The experts are expecting the next significant market impetus to come from new data on price developments in the euro zone, which will only be scheduled for the second half of the week.

Only a few important economic data were due on Tuesday. In France, the business climate clouded over somewhat in March, but analysts had expected this development. In Italy, consumer and business sentiment improved. In the US, the national Conference Board consumer confidence survey improved despite the banking turmoil in March./jsl/he

BUND Future is currently with a minus of -0,29 % and a rate of 136.0EUR traded.