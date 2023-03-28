Home Sports Pawel Krotow (30): Sudden death – drama about ski freestyle world champion
Sports

Pawel Krotow (30): Sudden death – drama about ski freestyle world champion

by admin
Pawel Krotow (30): Sudden death – drama about ski freestyle world champion
Winter sports Pawel Krotow (†30)

Sudden death – drama about ski world champions

| Reading time: 2 minutes

Pavel Krotow achieved his greatest success at the 2021 World Championships in Idre/Sweden

Pavel Krotow achieved his greatest success at the 2021 World Cup in Idre, Sweden

What: Getty Images/David Ramos

Skiing mourns Pawel Krotow. The ski world champion died unexpectedly at the age of 30. His head coach talks about the dramatic details of the night of death. Any help came too late for Krotow.

Dhe freestyle skier and world champion Pavel Krotov died unexpectedly on the night of March 24th. He was only 30 years old. Alexander Pongilsky, head coach of the Russian national team, told the Ria Novosti news agency that Krotov succumbed to the consequences of a sudden cerebral hemorrhage: “At night, while he was sleeping, a brain vessel burst.” After that, any help for him came too late.

The Russian Freestyle Federation mourns in a public statement: “Many people remember Pavel as a friendly, personable and courageous person. We express our deep and sincere condolences to the family, relatives and colleagues of Pavel Krotov.”

For years Krotov was one of the best freestyle skiers in Russia. His specialty was the aerials (German: jumping), where the athletes show two artificial jumps with combinations of somersaults, turns and slide tackles per competition. The jumps each have a set level of difficulty. At the Russian championships, he took the title once (2011) and three second places (2015, 2016 and 2020).

also read

334951577_242761078107923_1463881296908764263_n

Armageddon Championship Series

Krotow achieved his greatest success at the 2021 World Championships. In Idre, Sweden, he became team world champion with Lyubov Nikitina (24) and Maxim Burow (24) and also won individual bronze behind Burow and Christopher Lillis (24/USA).

Krotov made his debut in the World Cup in January 2011, where he made it onto the podium six times in 46 competitions – twice as a winner (2012 in Mont Gabriel/Canada and 2020 in Moscow/Russia) and four times as second. In 2019/2020 he even took second place in the overall Aerials World Cup. In addition, Krotow twice took part in the Winter Olympics. In 2014 in Sochi he finished tenth, in 2018 in Pyeongchang he came fourth and just barely missed a medal.

See also  NBA Market: All free agents still available

You may also like

Renewed Memorandum of Understanding between FIFA and ECA

Nikola Jokic praises Embiid: He will be remembered...

Elmar Sprink does not give up

Inter, from Inzaghi to the suggestion Dybala, how...

Johnson Righeira at the stadium, sings and is...

IOC recommends return of Russia and Belarus to...

malta italy – Tiscali Sport

IOC opens door for Russian individual athletes to...

Nelson Piquet sentenced for racist remarks about Hamilton:...

National team: After pregnancy – Leupolz back in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy