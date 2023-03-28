Ukrainian boxer Maxim Galinchev was killed in the fighting around Luhansk.

Tragic news comes from the battlefield in Ukraine where he died Maxim Galinchev, former European boxing champion. According to Western media, this 22-year-old was wounded twice on the battlefield before he died in the fighting around Luhansk. He allegedly died on March 10 in heavy fighting in the Ukrainian 25th Sičeslav Aviation Brigade.

Galinshev won gold for Ukraine in 2017 and 2018 at the European Youth Championships. and was a competitor at the Summer Youth Olympics in 2018. Anton Grashenko from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the news of Galinchev’s death.

“Eternal glory to our hero“, Gerashenko wrote, and on the occasion of the death of the young boxer, the Boxing Association of Great Britain announced: “Everyone at the Great Britain Boxing Association is saddened by the news of the death of Ukraine’s 22-year-old European champion Maxim Galinchev.”the announcement reads.

Maxim Galinchev is not the only Ukrainian athlete who fought on the battlefield, and the biggest legends of Ukrainian boxing, brothers Vladimir and Vitaliy Klitschko, regularly report from the battlefield.

