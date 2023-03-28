Home World boxer died in the war in Ukraine | Sport
World

boxer died in the war in Ukraine | Sport

by admin
boxer died in the war in Ukraine | Sport

Ukrainian boxer Maxim Galinchev was killed in the fighting around Luhansk.

Izvor: Twitter/Gerashchenko_en

Tragic news comes from the battlefield in Ukraine where he died Maxim Galinchev, former European boxing champion. According to Western media, this 22-year-old was wounded twice on the battlefield before he died in the fighting around Luhansk. He allegedly died on March 10 in heavy fighting in the Ukrainian 25th Sičeslav Aviation Brigade.

Galinshev won gold for Ukraine in 2017 and 2018 at the European Youth Championships. and was a competitor at the Summer Youth Olympics in 2018. Anton Grashenko from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the news of Galinchev’s death.

“Eternal glory to our hero“, Gerashenko wrote, and on the occasion of the death of the young boxer, the Boxing Association of Great Britain announced: “Everyone at the Great Britain Boxing Association is saddened by the news of the death of Ukraine’s 22-year-old European champion Maxim Galinchev.”the announcement reads.

Maxim Galinchev is not the only Ukrainian athlete who fought on the battlefield, and the biggest legends of Ukrainian boxing, brothers Vladimir and Vitaliy Klitschko, regularly report from the battlefield.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

See also  Shen Zhou: How many troops does the Russian army have in Ukraine? | Missiles | Drones

You may also like

Concerts in Sicily, Giorgia is also there in...

Shazam! The fury of the gods, film review...

News Udinese – The alarm returns Jaka Bijol...

AfroCAN: CHAN is being emulated – Fofoot

Daily expenses, more and more Italians save on...

Traffic congestion in Belgrade | Info

【Current Politics】Xi-P will affect the new situation in...

Indaiatuba Symphony Orchestra presents Fantastic Music concert –...

Surprise Prince Harry in London for the lawsuit...

Turin – Cairo market has decided: it will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy