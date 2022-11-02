It is the 252nd day of the war. New allegations by the Kremlin against the United Kingdom that London “directed and coordinated” the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline in late September and the attack that took place last week on the base of the Russian Black Sea fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea. “Our intelligence services have the evidence, we will evaluate the response,” assured the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, already speaking of possible reprisals. He accusations that London has flatly rejected: “They are part of the manual of distraction from reality used by the Kremlin.”

Italy is also called into question for alleged involvement in the fighting in Ukraine. In an interview with the TV channel Ovalmedia the Moscow envoy, Serghei Razov, does not seem to exclude that Rome also sent its men to the Donbass. Then the step back: the embassy has in fact subsequently specified that the diplomat was referring to the dispatch of «cannons used to bomb Donetsk, which could also be of Italian production».

Meanwhile, Dmitri Medvedev has returned to evoke “the world war” and the possible use of the atomic weapon, excluded last week by Putin. «Kiev’s goal – said the former president on Telegram – is the return of all the territories that previously belonged to it. This is a threat to the very existence of our state and a direct reason for the application of clause 19 of the Fundamentals of the policy of the Russian Federation in the field of nuclear deterrence ”.

Updates hour by hour

11:15 pm – Olena Zelenska at Web Summit: “Technology must save lives”

Olena Zelenska opened the seventh edition of the Web Summit, a major world conference dedicated to new technologies, taking place in Lisbon from 1 to 4 November. “Your profession, your areas of expertise are today a battlefield in the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine,” the first lady told an audience of thousands of entrepreneurs and startuppers. “The dystopias we read in science fiction novels are much closer than you think. We feel them on our skin in Ukraine, where Russia puts technology at the service of terror ». President Zelensky’s wife then appealed to support the work of the Olena Zelenska Foundation, which provides humanitarian aid to the victims of the Russian invasion and which she defines as a work made up of small victories: over cold, hunger, despair. “Technology must be used to save lives, not destroy them,” she added.

23.10 – Grano, Zelensky: “A corridor needs reliable and long-term protection”

“These days, the movement of ships with Ukrainian agricultural products has continued, mainly thanks to the principles of the partners, namely the UN and Turkey, who do not accept Russian efforts to destroy the wheat agreement. But the grain corridor needs reliable and long-term protection ». Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in the daily video speech, quoted by Ukrinform. “Russia needs to know clearly that she will receive a tough response from the world for any step that disrupts our food exports,” he explained. “This is literally a matter of life or death for tens of millions of people,” he said.