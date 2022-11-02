Beijing held a lecture on learning and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Cai Qi made a lecture report, Yin Yong, Li Wei and Wei Xiaodong attended

According to the unified deployment of the Party Central Committee, yesterday (1st) afternoon, Beijing held a lecture on learning and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Cai Qi, Secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, delivered a speech.

Yin Yong, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Acting Mayor, Li Wei, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and Wei Xiaodong, Chairman of the CPPCC attended the meeting.

Cai Qicong deeply grasps the great significance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the work of the past five years and the great changes of the new era in the past 10 years, the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and the new era of composing the Sinicization of Marxism. The historical responsibility of this chapter is to deeply grasp the mission and task of promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, the goal and task of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, the important requirement of leading the great social revolution with great self-revolution, and the Eight aspects of fighting spirit and important requirements for coping with risks and challenges have comprehensively and systematically explained the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Cai Qi pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important conference held at a critical moment when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey of building a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching towards the second centenary goal. A series of major achievements have been achieved in theory and practice. It is a conference that held high the banner, gathered strength, and forged ahead in unity, setting another milestone in the history of the party and the country. The conference clearly declared to the inside and outside of the party, and at home and abroad, what flag our party will hold on the new journey, what road will it take, what mental state will it be in, and what goal will it continue to advance towards. The congress and the First Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee elected a new central leadership group with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core. Comrade Xi Jinping continued to be elected as General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, which fully reflects the comrades of the whole Party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country. The sincere support, trust and love of the General Secretary reflects the lofty prestige of General Secretary Xi Jinping in the hearts of the whole party, the army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country. strong determination. The report of the conference further pointed out the direction and established a guideline for the development of the cause of the party and the country. It is a political declaration and action plan for the party to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to adhere to and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era and new journey. The congress made new revisions to the party constitution, enriched and improved it with the times, and played a more important guiding role in advancing the cause of the party and the country and strengthening party building.

Cai Qi comprehensively reviewed the five years of work since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the 10 years of great changes in the new era. In the 10 years of the new era, the Communist Party of China has become stronger and stronger in its revolutionary forging, the Chinese people have shown stronger historical consciousness and initiative, and the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical process. Century China is full of new vitality. The 10-year new era is also an important period of milestone significance in the development history of the capital Beijing. All the work we have done boils down to promoting Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era into vivid practice in Beijing, better realizing the development of the capital in the new era, and better meeting the people’s needs for a better life.

Cai Qi emphasized that in the 10 years of the new era, the party united the people and led the people to overcome seemingly insurmountable difficulties one by one, creating amazing miracles in the world. The most fundamental thing is the strong leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the new era of Xi Jinping A scientific guide to the ideology of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The great practice of the new era has fully proved that the “two establishments” are the greatest political achievement, the most important historical experience, and the most objective practical conclusion in the new era. The party must deal with all uncertainties with the greatest certainty, the greatest confidence, and the greatest guarantee. “Two safeguards” are the most basic political discipline and rules, and a touchstone for testing the ideals and beliefs, political stance, party spirit, and ability and style of party members and cadres. On the new journey, we must more deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and achieve the “two maintenances”, so as to move forward without hindrance under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping. .

Cai Qi emphasized that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is contemporary Chinese Marxism, 21st century Marxism, the essence of the era of Chinese culture and Chinese spirit, and a new chapter for the Chinese Communists in the new era to write a new chapter of the Sinicization of Marxism. The latest theoretical achievement and the greatest theoretical contribution of the paper is a shining example of “the combination of the two”. The “Six Must Perseverance” profoundly interprets the Marxist world outlook and methodology that runs through it: people first is the fundamental value position, self-confidence and self-reliance are the intrinsic spiritual characteristics, integrity and innovation are the distinctive theoretical character, problem orientation is the source of living water, and the system concept It is the basic working method, and the mind of the world is a unique big vision and big realm. We must earnestly grasp, persevere, and use it well so that it can become a powerful ideological weapon for transforming the subjective and objective worlds.

Cai Qi emphasized that Chinese-style modernization is a great result of our party’s long-term practice and exploration led by the people. It has distinct Chinese characteristics and inherent essential requirements. It must firmly grasp and always adhere to the “five major principles.” As the capital, Beijing must take the lead in the journey of promoting national rejuvenation with Chinese-style modernization, keep striding forward towards the goal of taking the lead in basically realizing socialist modernization, and write a good chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Beijing.

Cai Qi made a comprehensive interpretation of the scientific plan made by the conference report to coordinate and promote the overall layout of the “five-in-one”, and made a comprehensive interpretation of the three important aspects of education and technology talents, legal protection, and national security. The goals and tasks of a modernized country should be implemented in light of Beijing’s actual situation. Adhere to the “five sons” linkage and active service and integration into the new development pattern, further fully release the huge development energy contained in the “four centers” and “four services”, and continuously promote high-quality development. Unswervingly follow the path of socialist political development with Chinese characteristics and practice people’s democracy throughout the process. Give full play to the demonstration and leading role of the national cultural center, and focus on the overall framework of “one core, one city, three belts and two districts”, and do a good job in the big article of capital culture. Closely follow the “seven possessions” and “five natures” and do a good job of handling complaints immediately, and do a good job in the affairs of the masses. Unremittingly implement the Green Beijing strategy to make the ecological background of the capital of a major country more beautiful. Strengthen the construction of international scientific and technological innovation centers, cultivate and introduce various types of high-quality talents, and do a good job in education for the people’s satisfaction. Solidly promote the construction of China‘s first good district under the rule of law, build a higher-level safe Beijing, and make every effort to maintain the overall situation of the capital’s harmony and stability. Strengthen the function construction of the international exchange center to better serve the overall situation of the country’s diplomatic work.

Cai Qi explained the situation facing party building, the general requirements of party building in the new era and the key tasks in seven aspects proposed in the conference report. He pointed out that strengthening the party’s overall leadership throughout the report fully reflects our party’s serious A clear understanding of complex tests and a high degree of awareness of leading social revolution with the party’s self-revolution provide fundamental guidelines for further advancing the new great project of party building in the new era. We must conscientiously implement the deployment and requirements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on party building, continue to promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and provide a strong political, ideological and organizational guarantee for promoting the development of the capital in the new era. We must deeply grasp the important requirements for carrying forward the spirit of struggle and responding to risks and challenges, improve our fighting skills, strengthen our ambition, backbone, and confidence, prepare to stand the major test of high winds, turbulent waves, and even turbulent waves, and create new great achievements with new great struggles.

Cai Qi emphasized that the primary political task at present and in the future is to thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. In accordance with the unified deployment of the CPC Central Committee, a wave of study, publicity and implementation must be continued throughout the city, and the thoughts and actions of the majority of party members, cadres and the masses must be integrated into the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is necessary to work hard on comprehensive study, combine the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with a series of important speeches by General Secretary Xi Jinping to study and understand as a whole, so as to have a clear understanding of “what, what and how”. The theoretical study center group of party committees (party groups) at all levels organizes thematic learning, party schools (administrative colleges) at all levels are included in the required courses for training and teaching, and the city’s party members and leading cadres above the division level are trained in rotation. Carefully do a good job of publicity and publicity, and promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to enter the organs, enterprises and institutions, urban and rural communities, campuses, military camps, various new economic organizations, new social organizations, and websites. It is necessary to work hard on a comprehensive grasp, so that if you know what you say, you will know more about its meaning, and if you know what it is, you will know more about why. It is necessary to work hard on the full implementation, all departments and units at all levels should proceed from their own reality, and earnestly translate the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into work ideas, specific countermeasures and practical actions. Party members and cadres at all levels must devote themselves to being “construction captains”, and promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party to take root in Beijing and form a vivid practice.

Cai Qi emphasized that there are only two months until the end of the year, and we must efficiently coordinate the work of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development in accordance with the “three essentials” requirements of the Party Central Committee. Unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense against imports, internal defense against rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, weaving a dense capital epidemic prevention network, and fighting the active battle of epidemic prevention and control as always. Strengthen economic operation scheduling and consolidate the momentum of economic recovery. Give play to the key role of investment, grasp the construction progress of major projects, and promote consumption online and offline. Strengthen enterprise visits and follow-up services, and implement a package of assistance policies for small, medium and micro enterprises. The “five sons” should be jointly promoted to contribute to stable growth. Continue to do a good job in ensuring people’s livelihood, and carry out in-depth implementation of complaints. Strengthen the protection of urban “lifelines” such as water, electricity and heat transportation. We will ensure stable supply and stable prices of important commodities for people’s livelihood. Implement the responsibility system for safety in production, do a good job in the investigation and resolution of social conflicts and disputes, and ensure the safety and stability of the capital.

The report will be held in the form of a video conference. Leaders of the Municipal Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, the Municipal Government, and the CPPCC, the leaders of the Municipal “Two Houses”, the leaders of the Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee, the principals and non-party representatives of the city’s democratic parties, Federation of Industry and Commerce, and representatives of all districts, departments, and units. The main responsible comrades of colleges and universities, the main responsible comrades of sub-districts and towns, and representatives of grass-roots cadres and masses participated in the main venue and branch venues.