It is the 271st day of war in Ukraine. There are at least “a dozen” powerful explosions recorded in the Zaporizhzhia area. The director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Argentinean Rafael Grossi, calls for an immediate halt to the raids in the area of ​​the nuclear power station, renewing his urgent appeal to Ukraine and Russia to find an agreement for the nuclear protection of the plant. Meanwhile, Kiev and Moscow continue to accuse each other of the bombings in the area around the plant.

The Ukrainian authorities communicate their figures: more than 8,300 civilians killed since February, including 437 children. The injured are 11,000, according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin’s office. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine “more than 45,000 war crimes have been recorded,” he added. In the liberated territories of the Kharkiv, Kherson and Donetsk regions, «in the last two months alone, more than 700 bodies have been found. And nearly 90% of them are civilians.” Kiev, on the other hand, rejected Moscow’s accusation of having executed at least ten Russian prisoners of war.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna said that Ukraine can join the European Union even before the end of the war. Meanwhile, the European Commission is launching a solidarity campaign to collect school buses from companies, governments and local authorities to donate to Ukraine: «Together we can help Ukrainian children, the future of Ukraine», announces President Ursula von der Leyen.

The fourth supply mission for goods and medicines of Mediterranea, a platform of Italian civil society, has arrived in Lviv to support the medical missions of Medcare which will reach their tenth rotation in the next few hours.

00.01 – Kiev: Russian raids in the Sumy region

Russian troops today shelled three communities in the Sumy region of northeastern Ukraine, firing more than 50 mortar rounds. This was announced by Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, governor of the region, reports Ukrinform. According to the same source, the communities of Esman, Bilopillia and Shalyhyne came under enemy fire. In particular, the Russian invaders used artillery to attack the community of Esman, where seven raids were recorded, but no damage was reported. The community of Bilopillia was hit by mortar fire, while 22 attacks were recorded on a border village. According to Zhyvytskyi, a cultural centre, a bakery, a shop, a power line and a gas line were damaged by enemy attacks. Finally in Shalyhyne where the Russian army fired 24 mortar rounds at the community but no damage was reported.

