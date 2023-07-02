Home » Germany: We are following with concern the unrest in France
News

Germany: We are following with concern the unrest in France

by admin
Germany: We are following with concern the unrest in France

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said today, Sunday, that his country is following the unrest in France with “concern.”

Schulz made the remarks in an interview with German broadcaster ARD.

France has been witnessing widespread unrest since last Tuesday, following the killing of a boy of Algerian-Moroccan origin by a French policeman.

Since then, demonstrators have set cars and public transport on fire, looted shops, and also targeted municipal buildings, police stations and schools, which are buildings that represent the French state.

President Emmanuel Macron postponed a state visit to Germany scheduled for Sunday to deal with the worst crisis facing his rule since the “yellow vest” protests that paralyzed France in late 2018.

See also  Official schools of Antioquia begin classes on January 16

You may also like

Bypass opened in Nassereith – Weingartner with Schützen-Sabel

Transfer: Alaixys Romao signs with Athens Kallithea Fc

Is it better to use brand name drugs...

Equestrian sport: Show jumper Ehning triumphed at the...

A number of big banks cut the interest...

Verstappen wins the Austrian GP, ​​his fifth consecutive...

Status report of the Federal Ministry of Health:...

Upper Baudó: $704 million for Puerto Libya Tripicay...

01/31/2023 – Slow Spoken News

Pan Gong-seong, with experience studying abroad, is likely...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy