Germany: We are following with concern the unrest in France

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said today, Sunday, that his country is following the unrest in France with “concern.”

Schulz made the remarks in an interview with German broadcaster ARD.

France has been witnessing widespread unrest since last Tuesday, following the killing of a boy of Algerian-Moroccan origin by a French policeman.

Since then, demonstrators have set cars and public transport on fire, looted shops, and also targeted municipal buildings, police stations and schools, which are buildings that represent the French state.

President Emmanuel Macron postponed a state visit to Germany scheduled for Sunday to deal with the worst crisis facing his rule since the “yellow vest” protests that paralyzed France in late 2018.

