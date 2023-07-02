with 10% of the register, they elect governor with an “express” vote

This Sunday, the citizens of San Juan elect the next governor and lieutenant governor of the province. After the suspension of the elections in May by the Supreme Court and The challenge to the candidacy of the current president Sergio Uñac, his brother Rubén, is leading the way as a favorite. The opposition, for its part, seeks to give a bump in these elections. With only one category and only 10 ballots in the darkroom, voters are quickly in and out of the darkroom.

The electoral process is carried out in 1,795 tables distributed in 234 schools in the 19 departments of the province and will have the participation of 603,276 citizens authorized to vote.

It should be noted that on this occasion Only the governor and lieutenant governor will be voted on, since the legislative positions and the municipalities were defined on May 14. In the dark room there is only one category and only 10 tickets to choose from. This represents a great advantage regarding the delay time.

Voting will take place through the brand new Democratic Participation System (Sipad), inspired by the Law of Lemas. The people from San Juan began to approach the schools, with their ID cards under their arms.

The opening hours of the tables were at 8 in the morning and the punctuality of a large part of the table authorities was achieved. Election day will take place in a pleasant climate, with an estimated maximum temperature of 20º.

“Express vote” in San Juan: they highlight the speed with which voters leave the dark room

The data shared by the Cuyo’s diary, compared to the first chapter of this election, is diametrically different: on May 14 the time was around 93 seconds. Of course, that time the people had to choose between the candidates for mayor, councilors and departmental and proportional deputies among 10 subgroups of 4 fronts. Countless candidates.

Now, with only one category with 10 ballots and just over 10% of the register, the numbers have shrunk. The local media toured 10 schools in Greater San Juan and took the time of 122 voters, showing that the darkroom average was 37 seconds.

Elections 2023 in San Juan: “This election is unusual,” Gioja complained when leaving the dark room

José Luis Gioja, candidate for governor for “San Juan for all”, cast his vote after 10 in the morning and He expressed his frustration regarding this Sunday’s elections, stating that it is the first time that votes have been voted in this way in the entire country.

José Luis Gioja voted and complained about the election this Sunday. Photo Courtesy.

“This election is very simple, it is just a ballot. Let’s hope that none is lost and that everything works correctly, “said Gioja with an ironic tone. «It’s something a bit unusual. I think it is the only time in the Argentine provinces that only the governor and lieutenant governor are elected in a general election. That is wrong”the candidate complained.

In addition, Gioja admitted that so far no national reference will travel to the province and expressed his satisfaction with Sergio Massa’s candidacy for the Presidency: “He is a good companion and I fervently applaud the unit. Unity is an instrument that begins to guarantee the triumph of the national and popular movement in Argentina.

Election day in San Juan continues as normal, despite Gioja’s comments about the format of the elections. Voters face an easy choice with a single ballot. For his part, Gioja hopes the process will go smoothly, emphasizing the importance of not losing any ballots.

Elections 2023 in San Juan: Governor Sergio Uñac uploaded a video to Instagram and appealed to the “high turnout” at the polls

the current governor Sergio Unacunable by the Supreme Court to stand as a candidate in these elections, posted a short video on his Instagram account, sent “a hug” to all San Juan residents and expressed his expectations, in the middle of election day.

“I hope there will be a high participation and that together we can define the present and the future of the province of San Juan.“he said and posted on his story.

Sergio Uñac, governor of San Juan and brother of candidate Rubén, spoke with the press after casting his vote. Photo Courtesy.

In addition, when leaving the dark room – after 11:30 -, Uñac referred to the Court’s ruling. “It is a lack of respect to the interior of our country. The Court should define a criterion and apply it, It cannot be that in 30 days it defines one thing and in other cases, another. But that is going to be the reason for an analysis that must be done by an international organization. In a new Argentina, coherent institutions are necessary”, he said.

Elections 2023 in San Juan: which candidates are competing to become the next governor

In this election, 10 gubernatorial candidates and 10 lieutenant gubernatorial candidates will compete for victory at the polls. The fronts that will participate are: San Juan for All, United for San Juan, Development and Liberty, and the Left and Workers Front. The people of San Juan are expectant and anxious to know who their next provincial leaders will be.

Ten formulas are presented, and the only one that will have a modification will be that of the “Vamos” subgroup, which had the governor as a candidate Sergio Uñac, who was replaced by his brother, the national senator Rubén Uñac, in front of a couple that will complete the mayor of the department of San Martín, Cristian Andino.

“Let’s go” is part of the official motto “Todos por San Juan”, in which the subgroup is also contained “Volver” which is headed by the former governor and current national deputy José Luis Giojawho is seconded by the communal chief of Chimbas, Fabián Gramajo.

Between both spaces, the votes that They will benefit whoever obtains the most votes within that motto.

For its part, Together for Change (JxC) is presented to the compulsa with four formulas: the one headed by the national deputy Marcelo Orrego together with the mayor of Rivadavia Fabián Martín, and the proposals headed by the president of the GEN, Marcelo Arancibia; the libertarian businessman Sergio Vallejos and the former deputy of the PRO Eduardo Cáceres.

The formulas led by Arancibia, Vallejos and Cáceres they will add their votes with those of Orrego in the internal dispute of JxC.

Meanwhile, the so-called “libertarians”, who identify with the national deputy Javier Milei, present themselves with three lists: “Development and Unity» by Agustín Ramírez; “The Roar of Freedom” by Paola Miers and the submotto “Libertarios” by Yolanda Agüero.

The left is united in the Left Front and Workers Group (FIT), with teachers Cristian Jurado and Gloria Cimino for governor and vice.

With the election of governor and lieutenant governor, San Juan seeks to define its political course for the next four years. The result of these elections, in addition to having expectations about the future of the province and its economic development, has a strong national outlook for PASO 2023.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

