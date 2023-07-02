Cheap Switch games: Save up to 43% with these deals now

PR / Business Insider

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most versatile consoles currently available for purchase. Because you can connect it to your TV or another screen, place it in front of you or use it in handheld mode. You can also choose between three different models: The classic Nintendo Switch*, the Nintendo Switch OLED* and the Nintendo Switch Lite*. Only the right games are missing. To help you stock up on your inventory, we’ve been looking for great deals on Switch games!

Buy cheap Nintendo Switch games on sale

Games for the Nintendo Switch are always available from various retailers. So that you don’t have to search and compare prices forever, we have put together a selection of attractive deals for you. You can save up to 43 percent right now! Here are our favorite Nintendo Switch game deals:

The Nintendo Switch at a glance

Nintendo’s hybrid game console was launched in March 2017 and has enjoyed great popularity ever since. This is particularly due to its flexibility, because the Nintendo Switch can be used both as a stationary console on the TV and as a portable handheld console. Accordingly, the switch is also ideal for gambling with other players – whether online or in the same place. You can choose from an incredible number of games, for example from the popular franchises “Zelda”, “Super Mario”, “Animal Crossing” or “Pokémon”.

The advantages of the Nintendo Switch

We have summarized the most important advantages of the console for you here:

hybrid functionality: The Switch can be used as a stationary console on the TV and as a portable handheld console.

versatility: The console supports controller control as well as motion control with the Joy-Con controllers. This allows you to play different types of games such as action, adventure, puzzle and party games.

Exclusive Games: Popular games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Splatoon 3 are exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

Multiplayer Features: The Nintendo Switch supports local and online multiplayer games, allowing you to interact with other players anywhere.

user friendliness: Nintendo products are known for their ease of use and ease of use. Switching between docked and handheld mode is also very easy with the Switch, for example.

