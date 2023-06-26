Home » Germany’s economic output will fall by 0.4 percent in 2023
News

Germany’s economic output will fall by 0.4 percent in 2023

by admin
Germany’s economic output will fall by 0.4 percent in 2023

Forecasts are becoming increasingly gloomy

Things are looking bleak for Germany’s economy: the forecasts for economic growth are getting worse and worse. The industry is migrating. Inflation continues. Germany impoverished.

Photo: Pixabay Published: 06/23/2023 – 12:13 p.m
by editors (to) Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Whats App Share on VK Share Email

How many dark clouds on the horizon still have to gather before politicians finally draw consequences from their mistakes? The German economy is doing badly. And the numbers keep getting worse.

According to an economic forecast by the Ifo Institute German economic output will fall by a total of 0.4 percent in 2023 [siehe auch Bericht FAZ]. Compared to the other European countries, Germany is clearly at the bottom of the table when it comes to economic growth.

The Institute for Macroeconomics and Business Cycle Research (IMK) assesses the situation even more pessimistically. Accordingly, economic output is expected to shrink by as much as 0.5 percent this year.

Added to this is the loss of purchasing power for citizens, which leads to a drop in private consumption. This contributes to the slowdown of the economy.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Whats App Share on VK Share Email

See also  President of Ecuador and law enforcement analyze citizen security crisis

You may also like

Dynamo Dresden keeps paying penalties for fans –...

World Bank Scales Up Food Security Financing to...

Sergio Fajardo’s taunt to Gustavo Petro for calling...

Creating Thousands of Beautiful Villages and Benefiting Thousands...

Aramco and Totalenergies award contracts for billion-euro project

DRC: Jules Alingete invites Congolese to become whistleblowers...

Casacará College is hit by thieves

After fatal boat accident: Police Foundation helps with...

Public transport becomes zone-based – Lääne Elu

“The Farallones de Cali are not touched”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy