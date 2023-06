Gerrymandering is almost as old as the United States itself.

But it has been in recent years more and more extreme – also because the maps are no longer drawn by hand, but with computers and sophisticated data are generated.

Some states like California or Colorado put it independent commissions called for the redistribution of electoral districts to prevent gerrymandering.

Because no matter which party gains an advantage through gerrymandering, in the end it is a disadvantage for the voters.

