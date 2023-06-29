Muscle mass, here’s how to gain mass even if you are new to fitness: the tips to follow

Want to bulk up but aren’t a fitness expert? Follow these directions and you won’t regret it! Find out how simple it is!

Do you want to have a toned, dry body with the right muscle mass? Don’t worry if you are new to fitness, you can serenely get the result by following simple advice.

Behind a beautiful body and the right muscle mass, there are efforts that not everyone imagines. Let’s find out together, then, how it is possible to get the physical shape you want in a short time.

What are the exercises that allow you to get good results?

First of all, it is necessary to take care of the diet, so that the body has the right nutrients for muscle growth. A diet full of proteins and therefore of amino acids is essential. Furthermore it is equally important to include complex carbohydrates, to ensure an energy supply such as to guarantee a good functioning of the metabolism.

Alongside a healthy diet, it is important to carry out adequate physical activity with weights. What are the exercises that allow you to put on muscle mass? Squats, deadlifts, benches, and pull-ups are effective because they stimulate muscle fibers.

Equally essential is to give the right importance to the recovery and rest phase to build muscle mass. We must never underestimate the value of a good restful sleep. Getting enough sleep is essential to obtain the desired results and allows the stimulation of growth hormone, which is very important for protein synthesis and muscle regeneration.

This exercise essentially focuses on the legs and buttocks. Deadlifts. It is an exercise that particularly involves the back and legs. The bench is very important for the growth of the muscles of the chest, shoulders and triceps. Tractions, it is an excellent exercise for training especially the shoulder muscles, back and biceps.

To build muscle mass you need to put a lot of good will and an excellent exercise plan. Training consistently and regularly is an essential rule, as is sticking to an adequate food plan. It is also important to understand that approaching the world of fitness from scratch is difficult and requires a lot of commitment and dedication.

Mental attitude makes all the difference. Arnold Schwarzenegger said about it: “Training to build muscle mass is not only a matter of physique, but also of mentality. It is determination, discipline and perseverance that lead to the desired results.” Therefore it is very important to be determined and not give up at the first difficulty, because it is completely normal to go through moments of apathy or discouragement, what matters is being tenacious and overcoming them with motivation and perseverance.

