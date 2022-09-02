“Apart from everything, politicians, disappear from this social network. You have Facebook, Instagram don’t stay here. You just look bad. Do you think people comment and like you because they support you? No, it’s because we all take the piss out of you ». The video of Emma Galeotti, nineteen-year-old content creator who yesterday, after the arrival in succession of Silvio Berlusconi, Matteo Renzi and Alessandro Zan on TikTok, decided to have her say with a video is going around the web already gone viral. First a fake declaration of intent, imitating the politicians who in the last few hours have decided to subscribe to the platform. “We will take the funds out of education to put them in the army. How do you say? Do you like education? Then we can put everything back on education. All-in on education ». And finally the final consideration on how she perceived this grabbing of attention on the social that distinguishes Generation Z: «Give the idea to think that we are malleable and stoned. As if a video with the words and captivating music passed by and boom! Vote for you. I do not think so. If you want to entertain us, ok, but if you want something else you are wasting time ». On Thursday, in some stories published on her Instagram profile, the tiktoker declared that she did not want to express any thoughts with that video and that, indeed, it was all a joke, a game.

Elisa Esposito, inventor of italics and became famous all over the world for her new way of speaking, also criticized the rise on TikTok. The opinion of the Milanese influencer is clear: «Better that politicians return to television. On this platform, only ballets and songs are of interest ». In the end, however, she did her utmost to encourage the leaders to do better: “For the moment I give a political 6 to everyone.” Better this way, also because some time ago the imitation of her in italics of Meloni’s speech had caused a scandal.

The new descent into the field of Berlusconi, but also of Renzi and Zan follows that of Calenda (“I don’t dance because I look like a drunk bear”) and the previous ones of Meloni, Salvini and Conte, with the leader of the 5 Star Movement who before entry of the Knight had recorded the best numbers on the Chinese social network. The leader of Forza Italia, however, on Wednesday alone gained 360,000 followers, and his first video reached almost 3 million views. Ambiguous on the subject the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, who in the opening of the electoral campaign in Milan had declared: “The other leaders seem like boomers posted at eighteen-year-old parties”. Except then to exalt the “great success” recorded by Alessandro Zan. The signatory of the Homotransphobia Act, however, only reached 777 people with the first video of him.

I trend/1: Wag your tail

In addition to the entry on social media by the leaders, on Tik Tok there are several trending videos all centered on the elections on 25 September. The first is very simple, but also very effective. “So who are you going to vote in the election?” Domitia writes about her video. The music of the SBS group, Mueve la colita (“izquierda, derecha, izquierda, derecha”) starts, and when the song says derecha, or right in Italian, the girls stop, while they start dancing again satisfied when you hear izquierda, left in Italian.

Trends / 2: Clothing and voting intentions

Also very popular is the trend that highlights how the way of presenting oneself at the polling station is in itself a clear indication of who will vote. On Tik Tok this is emphasized: with Rosalia’s music in the background, boys and girls parade. Some with a tricolor flag as a dress, some with a tattoo of Che Guevara in plain sight and some with a book under their arm, very colorful trousers and a fringed vest. But someone, like Francesca Ciofi, also wanted to represent the other part of the barricade in an explicit way. In fact, instead of Rosalia’s song there is Berlusconi’s catchphrase “you are always, yesterday as today, poor Communists”. Dressed in white, the girl is very reminiscent of the Berlusconi Sardinia version of the best years. Not only the voting intentions are represented but also the possible post-vote scenarios: in a video a girl dressed in the Middle Ages appears, with the flute playing in the background and while looking at herself you can see a pregnant belly.