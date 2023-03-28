BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Minister of Construction Klara Geywitz (SPD) has applied to Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) for more money to promote climate-friendly new buildings. A spokeswoman for the German Press Agency said on Tuesday that this had been registered “with foresight” in order to secure state funding for the whole year. The funding program is currently very popular, but there are still enough funds available. “There is no threat of an acute stop to funding,” emphasized the spokeswoman.

Anyone who builds in a climate-friendly manner has been able to get loans of up to 150,000 euros from the state at significantly reduced terms since March. According to current plans, EUR 750 million will be available for the KfW development bank program this year.