Gilberto Correa ruled on the case of the alleged poisoning against him – EntornoInteligente

The Venezuelan entertainer Gilberto Correa He ruled on the case of his alleged poisoning that has brought “controversy for more than a year”, and his state of health.

Through your account at Instagram, Correa shared this Monday, April 17, a video in which he demanded justice from the Venezuelan authorities.

He clarified that he is complete in his mental faculties “nobody manipulates me,” he said.

In addition, he recalled that when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, he made his disease public.

He mentioned that during 2021 he began to suffer “psychological abuse” by Mariana Tania Giammarco Lanni, charged on March 18.

This for intentional homicide in the degree of attempt and unlawful deprivation of liberty.

He also added that those who visited him could see that he was doped, lying down. “On one occasion he wanted to physically hit me,” he said.

Correa said that after the legal process against Giammarco Lanni, he promoted eight witnesses and the Public Ministry (MP) did not use them.

«I call on the President of the Republic to put the magnifying glass on these witnesses. How are they not going to promote them? They promote witnesses who do not live with me, ”he said.

In the same way, he pointed out that his case does not have a political overtone, as the defendant wanted to point out.

Therefore, he pointed out that his relationship with the National Government does not come from now. “I’m just not a politician.”

Background

In April 2022, television producer and entertainer Gilberto Correa was taken to the headquarters of the National Forensic Science Service (Senamef), also known as the Bello Monte morgue, located in the Baruta municipality, Miranda state.

Unofficial sources indicated that Correa a forensic medical evaluation was carried out as part of a criminal investigation for alleged poisoning.

As it became known, the investigation originated after a complaint made by one of his trusted doctors.

The specialist would have detected a poisoning picture in Gilberto. This apparently with the application of medications excessively.

Subsequently, and through his Twitter account, the head of the Public Ministry (MP) Tarek William Saab, reported on the appointment of prosecutor 16, to investigate the alleged poisoning that Correa would have suffered.

