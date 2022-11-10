In the last 17 days, since the new government was sworn in at the Quirinale, the name of Giorgia Meloni has been pronounced almost 7,000 times (6,652) on Italian radios and TVs, that is, every 4 minutes. The figure emerges from the monitoring of the main national and local television and radio channels, carried out by Mediamonitor.it, a platform that uses technology and solutions developed by Cedat 85, a company that has been active for over 35 years in the supply of spoken content. Mediamonitor.it analyzed the visibility of the members of the new government from midnight on Saturday 22 October (swearing day) to 11 on Tuesday 8 November.

Behind the Prime Minister, albeit with over a quarter fewer citations (1,417), we find Matteo Salvini: the Minister of Infrastructures, thanks to his all-out statements, from the stop to the Fornero law to the construction of the Bridge over the Strait, the owner of the Interior clearly stands out, Matteo Piantedosi (725 mentions), in the limelight for the anti-rave decree and for the directives on NGO ships that welcome migrants.

Fourth position for the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani (664), who precedes the new Keeper Carlo Nordio (508), the holder of the Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti (495) and that of Health Orazio Schillaci (420), in the eye of the storm for reinstating unvaccinated doctors in hospitals. Guido Crosetto, Minister of Defense, and Adolfo Urso, owner of Economic Development, share the eighth position ex aequo (372 citations), while closing the top ten we find the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano (277), who in recent days has harshly criticized the director of the Uffizi, Eike Schmidt, for the failure to open the Galleries during the All Saints’ weekend.

Since the new government took office, the least cited in absolute according to the survey by Mediamonitor.it are the ministers of Education, Giuseppe Valditara (24th, with 105 citations), and of Labor, Marina Elvira Calderone (24th and last , 94 mentions).