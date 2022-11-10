Home News The Jinan Municipal Government Portal focuses on the main forum of the 2022 National SME Digital Transformation Conference to be held
The Jinan Municipal Government Portal focuses on the main forum of the 2022 National SME Digital Transformation Conference to be held

On the morning of November 9, the main forum of the 2022 National SME Digital Transformation Conference was held. Xu Xiaolan, vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, attended the meeting, and vice governor Ling Wen presided over the meeting. Yu Haitian, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, attended the meeting.

At the meeting, China Industrial Internet Research Institute, China Electronics Standardization Institute and Shandong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology signed cooperation agreements respectively; China Industrial Internet Research Institute, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Small and Medium Enterprise Development Promotion Center and Jinan Municipal People’s Government respectively Sign the cooperation agreement.

Yu Haitian announced the “Jinan SME Digital Transformation Action Plan”. According to the plan, Jinan will focus on building a new system, exploring new paths, building new support, and creating a new ecology, and deeply implement the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises, so as to contribute to the construction of a manufacturing power, a network power, and a digital China.

Liang Zhifeng, director of the SME Bureau of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, released the “2022 List of Pilot Service Platforms for the Digital Transformation of SMEs Supported by the Central Finance”. The forum also released the “Typical Case Collection of “Chained” Digital Transformation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (2022)” and the results of the National Digital Service Festival for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

Liu Yunjie, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Mao Guanglie, director of Zhejiang Intelligent Manufacturing Expert Committee, Wang Wenjing, chairman of UFIDA Network Technology Co., Ltd., and Xiao Xue, executive president and chief engineer of Inspur Group, respectively focused on “Deterministic Networks Helping Enterprises’ Digital Transformation” and “Zhejiang Industrial Segmentation” Keynote speeches were made on the “Learning and Copying Promotion Method” for the Digital Transformation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises in the Industry”, “Digital Intelligence Innovation Drives the Efficient Growth of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises”, and “Focusing on Industrial Clusters to Empower Small and Medium-sized Enterprises to Transform”.

Responsible comrades of the relevant departments of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology; Zhang Haibo, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology; Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Deputy Mayor, Deputy Secretary of the Party Working Committee and Director of the Management Committee of the Jinan New and Old Kinetic Energy Conversion Start Area Sun Bin; Academician Representatives of experts and entrepreneurs participated in the event.

