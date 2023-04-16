Girl burned in fire struggles between life and death

The 11-year-old girl remains in a serious state of health, who suffered serious burns last Saturday morning during a fire registered in her home, located at Carrera 7 in the 20 de Junio ​​neighborhood, Caracolicito township, El Copey municipality, Cesar .

Her mother, Eugenia Rodríguez, informed this medium that the girl Tania Mercedes Hernández Rodríguez suffered burns on 95% of her body, for which she was transferred from Bosconia to the High Complexity Clinic in Valledupar, from where she is expected to be sent to a care center. in the city of Montería, according to the recommendations of the doctors.

“The events occurred at approximately 1:00 in the morning, when we were all sleeping. The candle woke me up and when I wanted to go look for my daughter in her room, the fire had already consumed the entire bed and she was seriously affected, so in the midst of despair, together with my husband, we managed to get her out the window. I had no help from any authority, when they arrived everything was already consumed by the conflagration,” said the woman, who suffered minor burns.



POSSIBLE CRIMINAL HANDS

Regarding the causes that originated the fire, the woman stated that she did not know, however, she assured that she and her family had received threats due to family problems, “and among the warnings they had told us that they would burn our house with all of us inside, now this happened and we need to investigate. We had already filed a complaint about the threats at the Police Inspectorate in Caracolicito and the Prosecutor’s Office.”

The family’s home was completely consumed, they lost everything as a result of this event, which they presume was caused by criminal hands. In the house was the injured minor, two more children and two adults, who were unharmed.

Álvaro Leal, corporal of the Bosconia Fire Department, reported that when the officials arrived at the place, the house was already 80% burned. Regarding the causes of the fire, he said that they are in the process of investigation without ruling out any hypothesis.



It is important to highlight that the El Copey Fire Department does not have fire extinguishing machines, so it was necessary to ask Bosconia for support, but due to the distance it was impossible to arrive in time to avoid this unfortunate event.

The El Copey Fire Department subsists largely on 10% of the property tax that the community must pay, the same one that today suffers from these shortcomings.

