Girl or boy? Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira publish the first photo of their baby

The couple made up of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announced that they became parents and shared the first image of their offspring on Instagram, although People Magazine does not detail the sex of the baby, the Country of Spain assures that it is a girl .

Just a few days ago Nadia Ferreira shared exclusively with People in spanish that she was more than ready to receive her firstborn, so much so that the former Miss Paraguay followed a more than rigorous diet so that she and her baby were in optimal conditions.

“My life has turned 100%,” she said about her first pregnancy with her husband, the singer Marc Anthony. “It is something that I always want in my life and which I have all my energy put into it.”

Today, the wait came to an end, and the couple gave the good news through their social networks. Without mentioning the sex of their creature, the artists and businessmen shared a black and white image. “God’s timing is perfect,” they wrote next to their baby’s first postcard. “Happy Father’s Day”.

Celebrities congratulate Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira on their firstborn

The congratulations and good wishes, of course, did not wait. “I love you,” he wrote. Maluma.

“Many congratulations dear,” said the first actress Anna Martin. Followed by the wife of Luis Fonsi, Agueda Lopez. “Baby, congratulations my friends.”

During the months of gestation, Anthony was in charge of Ferreira living a motherhood full of peace and tranquility. “Marc’s support is essential [en] my pregnancy, and most of all this is because of him,” the model assured People in spanish in March. “I know that [Marc] He is going to be an excellent father,” said the first-time mother of his partner, who has six children from previous relationships. “That is clear to me now.”

Ferreira and Anthony fell in love at the beginning of 2022, in an act of the foundation of the singer Maestro Cares. Months later, the couple got engaged and it was last January in front of friends like David Beckham, Salma Hayek, lin manuel miranda o Maluma, which the couple said “I do accept” at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami. A month later, the lovebirds announced that they were pregnant.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s baby

