family and friends remembered

Commemorating June 18 the 33rd birthday of the late singer Martín Elías Díaz, his friends, family and fans dedicated emotional messages to him published through social networks.

One of them was his son Martín Elías Jr., who visited his father’s grave in the Jardines de Ecce Homo cemetery in Valledupar and with a cake in his hands sang his birthday.

“Happy birthday my old man! Thank you for all the teachings you gave me in life and the ones you still give me in heaven, you are my greatest motivation to keep going. I love you like you can’t imagine, I will never forget you Papa Elías”, wrote the young man on his Instagram account along with a carousel of images that moved the followers of ‘El Terremoto’ to tears.

Through his social networks, Martín Elías Díaz Varón has expressed on several occasions the lack of his father, since his death on April 14, 2017, assuring that he would have loved it if he closely followed his training process at the soccer and music

However, the young man was not the only one who dedicated messages to Martín Elías, his wife Dayana Jaime also described with nostalgia how much he misses him, the love and affection his children feel for him.

“Today we would surely be celebrating your life, next to our children… I’ll keep your smile and all those memories that remain in me”wrote ‘Mona Linda’ on her Twitter account, where she also published several photos, perhaps, of the last birthday celebration of Martín Elías.

