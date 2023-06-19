Juventus, will Castagne be Cuadrado’s heir?

Timothy Castagne can become the next outside of the Juventus. The Belgian was relegated with Leicester and now represents an opportunity. Its ductility could be particularly useful for Allegri, which is why Manna established relations with the management of the Foxies to understand the room for maneuver of this operation. Castagne is a hot name in this phase, but not the only one.

Belongs to all Juventus: 95%

The Juventus is about to close for the return of Owned by. The Pole is back in Marseille, but seems destined to be part of the black and white squad again next season. According to Sports Courier in the end, the former Napoli player will move to Turin outright for 7 million plus 2 in bonuses. Only the details for the white smoke would be missing.

Chestnuts at Juventus: 60%

Second calciomercaro.comthe Juventus he is trying to make sure Timothy Castagne. Leicester starts from a valuation of 15 million for the former Atalanta, but the relegation of the English team can help in this sense. Manna is therefore trying to find the square of an operation that would ensure a multi-purpose full-backvery useful for Allegri.

Parisi to Juventus: 35%

The Juventus for the left-handed band still think about Fabiano Parisi. Second Tuttosportthe Juventus and Tuscan management would have met in recent days. The player is valued at 15 million, but Manna wants to try to reason on the basis of a loan with an obligation to buy. Apparently the player would already like the transfer, but Empoli needs to be convinced.

Milinkovic-Savic at Juventus: 35%

Waiting to understand what Rabiot will decide, the Juventus the track is hot Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian is on the market, but Lotito continues to ask for 40 million for his transfer. The bianconeri are strong in the player’s will to leave Rome. According to thethe Messenger, the bianconeri to get to the Sergeant would have offered Zakaria in exchange, obtaining the approval of the biancocelesti. However, the negotiation is far from downhill. Several pieces must fall into place to bring the Serbian to Turin.

Mikautadze to Juventus: 20%

Among the many profiles for the attack, the Juventus follows with interest that of Georges Mikautadze. The class of 2000 scored 23 goals in Ligue2 with Metz, arousing the attention of various clubs, including the black and white one. Second Tuttosport, the Georgian would be more than an idea for next season’s attack, in case of departure of Vlahovic. The cost of the card is around 15 million euros.

David Luciani

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

