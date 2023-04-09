Home News Give marks for the white-reds
Give marks for the white-reds

by admin
Give marks for the white-reds

Rate the performance of the VfB players – award the marks for the white and red. Photo: StZN/Baumann


Which VfB Stuttgart player convinced you? Which rather not? Our rating tool gives you the chance to give every VfB professional a grade. Join us!

Which VfB Stuttgart player convinced you in the current game? Which rather not? Did an actor perhaps also deserve a reminder? In our rating tool you have the chance to give each VfB professional a grade and vote for their player of the game. Join us!

We present our assessments of the player performances of VfB Stuttgart in the individual review by our editors, which is always available directly after the final whistle of the respective game. Here is our current individual review of the VfB Stuttgart players.

Now it’s your turn. You can grade the players from 1 to 6. Grades can be submitted immediately and up to 48 hours after the end of the game.



