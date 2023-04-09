Status: 04/09/2023 5:43 p.m

Jahn Regensburg showed morale in the relegation battle of the 2nd Bundesliga and secured an important point in the basement duel against 1. FC Magdeburg.

The team of coach Mersad Selimbegovic remains after the 2: 2 (0: 1) on the relegation place. After eleven points from the last six games, Magdeburg still has a comfortable lead of five points over Regensburg.



Baris Atik made it 1-0 for the guests early on with a wonderful free kick into the far corner (10th minute). However, SSV keeper Jonas Urbig misjudged. Andreas Albers (52nd) equalized after a nasty mistake in the guest defense. Daniel Elfadli (80′) gave the visitors the lead again before Kaan Caliskaner (90′) scored the acclaimed equalizer late on.

Anger at the goals conceded on both sides

“ If you can’t win a game, it’s good not to lose in the end “, said Regensburg coach Mersad Selimbegovic on the sports show microphone. “ We had to suffer, often had to run after them. And yet: A direct free kick, once after the free kick – you can’t concede goals like that .”

“ We’re giving away a game that we actually controlled “said Magdeburg’s coach Christian Titz after the game. “ In the end we scored an own goal to make it 1-1, in the end we didn’t defend well and still got the 2-2. “

Magdeburg’s lifter sees a red card in overtime

In a hectic final phase, Daniel Heber from Magdeburg saw red after an emergency brake (90+1).

Magdeburg deservedly led at the break. Although Der Jahn made an effort, he presented himself too harmlessly and without any penetrating power on the offensive, as so often this season. Up until the game against Magdeburg, the Upper Palatinate had scored just 25 goals in 26 games. After the change, however, Albers used the first opportunity to make it 1-1. It was the striker’s first goal in five months.

In the hectic final phase, Magdeburg’s Lawrence (80th) poked the ball over the line. Caliskaner (90th) then saved another point for Jahn.

Regensburg opens against Fürth

At the start of the 28th matchday, SSV Jahn Regensburg has to pass in Fürth (Friday, April 14th, 2023 at 6.30 p.m.). Magdeburg welcomes Sandhausen a day later (1 p.m.).