Russell Crowe, historical interpreter of Gladiator, has revealed what he thinks of the arrival of the sequel, between memories from the set, comments on the plot and a… pinch of jealousy.

Gladiator 2 is among the most awaited projects of the next film season. 2000 cult sequel directed by Ridley Scottthe project will see in the role of the protagonist – Lucius – the young man Paul MescalWhile Russell Crowe is not expected to participate, historical protagonist of the first chapter. In these hours, the actor has finally broken his silence and has decided to comment on the arrival of the sequel in theaters – also revealing what he thinks of his non-involvement.

Gladiator 2 – Russell Crowe comments on the arrival of the sequel

Guest of an episode of The Ryan Tubridy Show – where he presented The Pope’s Exorcist – Russell Crowe he therefore commented on the arrival of the sequel de Gladiator. Among compliments to his “successor” – Paul Mescal, memories from the set and comments on the plot, the star finally revealed what do you think of the project, not hiding a pinch of “jealousy”:

I heard that young man [Paul Mescal] he’s a good boy. I wish him the best (…) I think the point from which they’re picking up the story, with young Lucius on his way to becoming emperor, is a really clever idea, consistent with the world we’ve created (…) I don’t however, I want to dwell too much on the past, because it takes me back to a period of time when I was obviously significantly younger (…) I always think about it and I loved every minute of it. I like being on the set of a historical film. Getting into costumes and those situations has a great fascination for me. There’s a slight tinge of jealousy that people are now having that experience that I had some time ago.

As mentioned by Crowe himself, Gladiator 2 will revolve around the story of Lucius, son of Lucilla and grandson of Commodus, rescued by Massimo Decimo Meridio at the end of the first film. Set approx thirty years after the first chapterthe sequel should enshrine the return – according to some rumors – of Connie Nielsen – interpreter of Lucilla. They should also be in the cast Barry Keoghan e Denzel Washingtonhis second collaboration with Ridley Scott – after American Gangster. Keoghanin particular, should interpret the movie villainswhich is a “dummy” version of the co-emperor Getason of Septimius Severus and Julia Domna and brother of Caracalla, who ruled Rome from 209 to 211, first alongside his father and then his brother. Paul Mescal e Barry Keoghan they were both Oscar nominees this year – respectively for After sun e The Spirits of the Island – and are therefore ready to continue their rise to Hollywood. Gladiator 2 – whose screenplay is edited by David Scarpa – should debut in theaters on November 22, 2024while filming is currently underway.