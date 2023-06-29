Home » Gloria Gallardo decorated by Aquiles Álvarez in Guayaquil
Gloria Gallardo decorated by Aquiles Álvarez in Guayaquil

by admin
The mayor of the city of Guayaquil, Achilles Alvarezdelivered an agreement of recognition and thanks to Gloria Gallardo for his long history of service to Guayaquil. The delivery was made in the afternoon of Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Gallardo was the president of the municipal civic promotion tourism company of the past administration by the former mayor, Cynthia Viteri, and in addition, she was in charge of the festivities in the main port in recent decades.

She arrived at the Municipality in 1992 and was invited by former mayor León Febres-Cordero as director of Civic Promotion, Press and Publicity.

The Mayor’s Twitter account reported on the delivery of recognition and thanks.

