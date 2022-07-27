Listen to the audio version of the article

Registration is open for the sixth edition of the call for ideas by GoBeyond the innovation platform conceived by Sisal that supports the development of startups and innovative entrepreneurial projects with a social vocation.

GoBeyond is making numerous new entries this year: a € 50,000 prize made available entirely by Sisal; a renewed network of partners to support the initiative who will offer skills and know-how to meet all the development needs of startups; an advisory process in favor of all the finalists.

GoBeyond, starting from the first edition in 2015, has acquired more and more importance in the Italian startup competition scene, positioning itself as a point of reference for many young startuppers. To testify, the numbers of the past five editions: over 800 startup candidates, more than 350 thousand euros in prizes paid and a network of over 20 partners in support of the project.

“GoBeyond represents for Sisal an important innovation platform that supports new ideas to build a more responsible future, helping to concretely solve today’s social, economic and environmental problems.” commented Fabio Ventoruzzo, Corporate Communications & Sustainability Director of Sisal. “After launching the GoBeyond Academy in March in collaboration with Feltrinelli Education, a training course open to everyone dedicated to training the entrepreneurs of tomorrow, we have also enriched our call for ideas. Today, in fact, it has evolved into a real innovation ecosystem capable of involving not only startuppers, but also all those realities that want to support innovation that can go far, creating a more inclusive, digital and sustainable society ” .

Also new in the application process: all projects will be placed in a single category focused on responsible innovation. The ideas must be innovative, sustainable and, at the same time, bring solutions to current problems to contribute to profoundly change the social, environmental and economic fabric of the country.