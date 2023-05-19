Gojira and Mastodon announce concert in Colombia

Gojira and Mastodon team up on “The Mega Monsters Tour”, a spectacular concert that promises to be an unforgettable experience. The next November 23, 2023metal fans will be able to enjoy in the Movistar Arena in Bogota an event that will mark a milestone in the history of music.

Two of the most influential and powerful bands in the genre come together in a single night to provide a waste of energy and power. Gojiraacclaimed for her groundbreaking sound and momentous lyrics, and Mastodonrenowned for her musical virtuosity and evocative lyrics, will share the stage in a unique combination that will delight all metal lovers.

Attendees will be able to immerse themselves in a torrent of hard-hitting riffs, pounding rhythms and intense vocals as Gojira and Mastodon unleash their musical fury at the Movistar Arena. Prepared to be swept away by the current of emotions and the intensity that characterize these two metal legends.

With his distinctive style, Gojira presents a perfect fusion between aggressiveness and melancholy, taking the public on an emotional journey through his repertoire. For his part, Mastodonwith his impressive instrumental skill and deep lyrics, will transport us to a unique sound universe that will not leave anyone indifferent.

How much are the tickets?

Ticket prices range from $ 140.000 COP until $ 500.000 COP. They can be obtained through the exclusive pre-sale and with a special price for clients of Bancos Aval (Bogotá, Occidente, Popular and Av Villas) and give it! from May 29 through TuBoleta.