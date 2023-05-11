Home » Goma: more than 200 displaced women benefit from a safe abortion service in Bulengo
Goma: more than 200 displaced women benefit from a safe abortion service in Bulengo

Goma: more than 200 displaced women benefit from a safe abortion service in Bulengo

More than 200 displaced women from the Bulengo site, located in the Lac Vert district in the west of the city of Goma (North Kivu) benefited from a safe abortion service from April 11 to May 11.

This operation took place during the campaign to offer sexual and reproductive health care initiated by the NGO IPAS DRC.

The focal point of the NGO IPAS DRC, Dr Célestin Iyango indicated that his organization works so that every woman has the right to dispose of her body.

He also explained the meaning of this training:

“It was a question of providing care related to abortion, family planning, the management of sexually transmitted infections. We have had more than two hundred cases of requests for access to safe abortion care. And we did it right. To date, we have had no complaints associated with this treatment”.

For their part, the beneficiaries say they appreciate these services which, according to them, have been necessary, especially for women who have been made fat as a result of acts of rape.

One of them testified to Radio Okapi:

“It was not our husbands who made us pregnant. It was during our displacement that we were raped, and we ended up with unwanted pregnancies. This awareness was really necessary for us”.

At the end of this campaign, these women received dignity kits containing a loincloth and menstrual hygiene products.

These displaced women are mostly rape survivors.

