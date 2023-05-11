This is how his new song with Jessi Uribe sounds

For several days now, Vallenato music singer Felipe ‘Pipe’ Peláez has been announcing on his social networks that this friday may 12 will release his new song ‘Ask him who he’s crying for’.

The song was recorded together with fellow singer Jessi Uribe: “Cheers for that love, you have my blessing, although I know you need me now. just get her drunk and ask him who he cries for”, says a verse of the song.

In that order of ideas, this song will be a mix of popular music, ranchera and vallenato. On April 14, the Latin Grammy winner He ventured again with songs of the ranchera genre with the release of ‘Magia’, which meant the appetizer for his next album ‘A dream called ranchera’.

The move towards ranchera music was inspired, according to the artist, by his father, since he fondly keeps the memory of when his father woke up the whole family with songs of this genre on the radio.