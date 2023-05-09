Goodbye to the classroom and various educational theories, such as constructivism – breaking latest news

Cesar Augusto Correa

In an interview with Arch. Fernando Carrión carried out by Jorge Gestoso, in Telesur, on aspects related to citizen security, he referred to the role of education and reported that, at this time, 7 Latin American universities have come together to work together, mentioning that in the project are the UNAM of Mexico, the Catholic University of Lima, the most important in Brazil, the Flacso (Quito, of which Carrión is a professor) and 3 more. These universities are offering master’s degrees online, in which leading scientists from America, Europe and Asia participate, while the students are also from those continents.

With this project it has been possible for thousands of students from remote sites on the 3 continents to receive instruction from great specialists and with few professors it is possible to achieve high-quality education for a large number of students. In this way, costs are considerably reduced, young people are put in contact with great specialists from around the world and topics are addressed with updated information. The graduates of this project will show a level of preparation clearly superior to that of the university students who are studying in person.

Carrión commented that today the university campus is no longer necessary and that in a debate online, Promoted by said group of universities, it achieved the participation or contribution of 45,000 people.

The same can be done at the primary and secondary levels of educational services, for the benefit above all of the children and youth of rural parishes, who will be able to receive instruction of as high a quality as those who live in the capitals of each country.

The State is freed from the need to make large investments in the construction of school premises, to allocate large tracts of land for the operation of the schools, to occupy abundant vehicles to transport teachers and students, compelling reasons to immediately undertake legal reforms and regulations to extend tele-education to the entire universe of students. The time has come to close the classrooms and give them another use to the spaces they occupy today. Of course, educational theories that assume class attendance have fallen into obsolescence.