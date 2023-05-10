Home » Google launches photo editor with artificial intelligence
Google launches photo editor with artificial intelligence

Google launched its Magic Editor tool powered by Artificial Intelligence. GOOGLE PHOTO


The new photo editor Magic Editor of Google is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) generative and can transform photos without professional tools, the company announced this Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at its annual Google I/O 2023 developer event.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said that, with the help of Magic Editor’s generative AI, a “new experimental editing experience”, Google will help to users armake complex photo edits with a simple click and shared a couple of examples in the editor.

In the first one, he showed a photo of a person in front of a waterfall and showed how using this editor you could move the person to make the waterfall better visible, erase the strap of a bag and make the sky less cloudy.

In another example, Magic Editor was able to move a boy on a bench closer to the center of the photo, generating a “new” part of the bench he was sitting on.

Select Pixel phones will get early access to Magic Editor later this year. EFE

