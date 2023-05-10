Home » Salvatore Mancuso threw ‘Pacho’ Santos into the water on paramilitaries
News

Salvatore Mancuso threw ‘Pacho’ Santos into the water on paramilitaries

by admin
Salvatore Mancuso threw ‘Pacho’ Santos into the water on paramilitaries

Salvatore Mancuso revealed this Wednesday morning that the former vice president Francisco ‘Pacho’ Santos he was behind the formation of the Capital Bloc of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC).

“The people overwhelmed by the guerrillas asked us to create self-defense groups (…) Francisco Santos himself requested the creation of the Capital Bloc.”

Mancuso’s statements were made known in the framework of the Single Hearing for Contribution to the Truth, of the JEP.

Fedegan leaders were also mentioned

Jorge Visbal Martelo, one of the presidents that Fedegan has had, requested, according to Mancuso, the creation of self-defense groups in Bolívar, Cesar, Magdalena and other departments.

“After 17 years of appearing before international justice and before Justice and Peace, now I ask to appear before the JEP because it has new mechanisms that offer guarantees for victims and violent actors, that’s why I’m here,” he added.

See also  Easter decoration - a large rabbit (42 cm) in the color gold News Dorsten - News Dorsten Shopping Current news on the Internet

You may also like

OUTSIDE THE WALLS – The documentary on the...

They commemorate the second May 10 of the...

Prosecutor denied Petro again: “We will not negotiate...

Not lost?Li Xiaopeng was promoted to Secretary of...

Wendy’s Experiments with Chatbot Operator for Drive-Thru Service...

Actor of Noppo and Gonta dies at 88...

Do you want to be part of the...

“Kerley-Jacobs question and answer? The stadium fills him...

“The Salvadoran people have a low IQ”

In 4 municipalities of Casanare minors will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy