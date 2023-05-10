Salvatore Mancuso threw ‘Pacho’ Santos into the water on paramilitaries

Salvatore Mancuso revealed this Wednesday morning that the former vice president Francisco ‘Pacho’ Santos he was behind the formation of the Capital Bloc of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC).

“The people overwhelmed by the guerrillas asked us to create self-defense groups (…) Francisco Santos himself requested the creation of the Capital Bloc.”

Mancuso’s statements were made known in the framework of the Single Hearing for Contribution to the Truth, of the JEP.

Fedegan leaders were also mentioned

Jorge Visbal Martelo, one of the presidents that Fedegan has had, requested, according to Mancuso, the creation of self-defense groups in Bolívar, Cesar, Magdalena and other departments.

“After 17 years of appearing before international justice and before Justice and Peace, now I ask to appear before the JEP because it has new mechanisms that offer guarantees for victims and violent actors, that’s why I’m here,” he added.