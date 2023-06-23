Home » Gopass aims for 2.5 million transactions
AT THE COMPANY Gopass estimates that during this mid-year season in which many Colombians enjoy their vacations, 350,000 users will make use of its services, thus registering more than 2.5 million transactions during June and July. It is estimated that, just for the toll payment service, the figure will be more than 1.4 million transactions, where the bank holidays in June and July 3 would be the busiest days for the company.

For this time of year when tourism increases on all roads and cities in the country, Gopass, the largest mobility ecosystem in the country, will deploy a series of operations to guarantee the agility and speed of its service in the face of high demand.

“The June holidays represent a great opportunity for the company in terms of growth. Thanks to our top-up service with which users can access Gopass through top-ups from 30,000 pesos, more and more Colombians are joining this mobility ecosystem that aims to make their lives easier while they enjoy the road. We want all our users to enjoy this season making use of our TAG with which they can pay contactlessly at more than 123 tolls, 92 Terpel service stations and 62 parking lots”, he stated. Jorge CamachoCEO and Co-Founder of Gopass.

It should be noted that during this first half of the year the company received more than 6 million transactions and plans to reach 2.5 million more during these two months. Likewise, Camacho emphasizes that Gopass is the only alternative on the market that offers a free rechargeable TAG that allows access to a diverse portfolio with plans from zero pesos that include: payment of tolls and parking lots, or premium plans that include payment in automatic car washes, tanking at authorized Terpel stations, purchases in restaurants, among others, which will facilitate the enjoyment of Colombians during this season.

