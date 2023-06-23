Partially collapsed Eastern US I-95 Freeway, temporary 6-lane completed… Reconnection :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[AP/뉴시스] The US Eastern Highway I-95, which collapsed in the Philadelphia section on the 11th, will be reconnected on the 23rd. The photo is the construction scene of the collapsed elevated section 2023. 06. 23.

[필라델피아(미국)=AP/뉴시스] Reporter Kim Jae-young = Interstate 95 (I-95), the core linking the north and south from Florida to Maine at the eastern end of the United States, is scheduled to be completely connected during the day on the 23rd, 12 days after it collapsed in Philadelphia in the middle.

The 6-lane temporary road that will connect the section that was cut off while the collapsed bridge is being rebuilt is completed on this day ahead of schedule after 24 hours of construction. I-95 in the area of ​​the Philadelphia accident will be reopened at noon today (1:00 a.m. on the 25th, Korean time), allowing vehicles to run, the governor’s office said.

On the 11th, a tractor-trailer carrying gasoline overturned on an off-ramp section and caught fire on the Philadelphia elevated section of the interstate. The deceased driver appeared to have lost control in a curve. There were no other human casualties.

As a significant section of the expressway was closed, trucks and other vehicles took long detours, raising concerns about rising consumer goods prices in the region. In order to achieve the full connection of the main artery, the interstate, as soon as possible, authorities filled the underpass with 2,000 tons of lightweight glass, raised it to the ground, and built a new three-lane one-way road there. It will be used until the new bridge is built.

President Joe Biden and Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania visited the construction site by helicopter eight days after the accident and praised it as “a very innovative design that can complete the construction in a record short time.”

The 24-hour construction is live-streamed and watched by thousands.

