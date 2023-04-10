Home News Holy Week in Huila registered a 9.8% increase in vehicular mobility
Holy Week in Huila registered a 9.8% increase in vehicular mobility

Holy Week in Huila registered a 9.8% increase in vehicular mobility

According to the mobility authorities, four people lost their lives in the midst of seven traffic accidents that occurred in the biggest week.

During Holy Week, on the highways of Huila, vehicular mobility experienced a dizzying growth of almost 10% compared to the previous year. Between March 31 and April 9, a total of 257,829 vehicles moved through the Department’s roads, generating income for the tourism sector.

The Institute of Transportation and Transit of Huila carried out security campaigns throughout Holy Week, increasing its strength to guarantee free and safe transit on the Department’s roads. Despite the increase in mobility, the road accident rate decreased, registering only 7 accidents compared to 9 the previous year. Unfortunately, 4 people lost their lives in them and another 5 were injured.

Regarding subpoena orders, there was a significant increase of 232 compared to the previous year. An increase of almost double was achieved for those who found their documents incomplete, expired or presented another type of legal non-compliance. Despite this, the balance is positive for the authorities that guard the Huila territory.

“This year it was exceeded, reaching 464, which reflects a greater presence of the authorities on the roads of the department, this added to the educational campaigns that were carried out throughout the department where they continued to reward and encourage road actors who they comply, with a road campaign called “Huila Grows in road safety,” said the director of the Institute of transport and transit of Huila, Andres Felipe Puentes Caballero.

