In the 15th match of IPL, Lucknow Supergiants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 wicket after a thrilling match. Lucknow captain KL Rahul won the toss and decided to field. Batting first, RCB scored 212 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Captain Faf de Plessis remained not out with 79 runs. Virat Kohli scored 61 runs and Glenn Maxwell scored 59 runs. Mark Wood and Amit Mishra took one wicket each. In reply, LSG won the match by scoring 213 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. The match was decided on the last ball when LSG needed 1 run to win. Marcos was dismissed for 65 runs but the turning point of the match was proved to be by Nicholas Pooran who played a devastating knock of 62 runs off just 19 balls with the help of 7 sixes and 4 fours to turn the match in favor of his team. Puran was named player of the match.